SBS has released new character posters of its upcoming historical fantasy thriller drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' that is slated to premiere in April. Additionally, the broadcasting channel also released interviews of its lead cast members – Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun – in which the actors spoke about their collaboration with popular screenwriter Kim Eun Sook.

So, let's begin with the details of newly released character posters of Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun. The promo photos of Lee Min Ho feature him in a partially lighted room. He is all alone in the room and his loneliness is clearly visible in his eyes. In the images, he looks suffocated and sensitive. It seems like the character is hiding a lot of mystery inside him.

Meanwhile, the images of Kim Go Eun feature a cheerful detective, who is working undercover to capture a criminal. She looks happy and enthusiastic in all the promo photos released by SBS. The posters also give a glimpse of her co-workers who is helping her in her new mission.

Now, let's check out what the lead cast members have to say about working with popular screenwriter Kim Eun Sook. Both the actors have collaborated with the writer in their previous projects. So, it's not a first time experience for both of them. Still, the cast members didn't spare any words to praise the talented writer who has showcased her ability through work like the Goblin and The Heirs.

Lee Min Ho said it was a meaningful attempt to collaborate with the writer again especially because it was his comeback project. The actor also said he is working hard on the project to make it a big success and the viewers can keep their hopes high about it.

"After a long break, I am returning with 'The King: Eternal Monarch'. You have waited a long time, so I will come to you soon and make a good impression. Please look forward to the exceptional love story drawn by our drama," the actor added.

Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun said it was really an honour for her to work with writer Kim Eun Sook again. She also assured fans that she will work harder this time to offer a good project to viewers.

"Though it is my first time working with Lee Min Ho. Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam and Jung Eun Chae, we are all having a fun time on set. I hope many people will anticipate our drama," the actress added.

What is the story of The King: Eternal Monarch?

The mini-series revolves around the life of a young emperor named Lee Gon, who has lost his parents at a young age. He is raised by a court lady named Noh Ok Nam and his only friend in the palace is his bodyguard Jo Young. Since the emperor feels suffocated inside the palace, he tries escaping from there at times.

During one of his escape attempts, the Emperor meets detective Jung Tae Eul in a parallel world. She is a criminal named Luna in his world. So, he easily recognises her. But the detective fails to identify him because she does not have any memories of her past. Gradually, they become friends and work together for the goodwill of the people in both the worlds.