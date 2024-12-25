SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024: How to watch special stage performances of TXT, ITZY and other K-pop groups

Christmas is here, and K-Pop fans worldwide are waiting to watch their favorite year-end musical program, SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024. The annual star-studded show will feature performances by K-pop groups, such as TXT, ITZY, Stray Kids, and GOT7.

NCT member Doyoung, IVE member An Yu Jin, and TXT member Yeonjun are returning as hosts for the annual year-end music program. The music festival will be broadcast live on SBS this Wednesday, December 25, from 5.50 pm KST onwards. Korean music lovers from different countries, including Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, and the UK, can watch the show live online here.

What are the special performances to watch out for?

BIGBANG member G-Dragon and SHINee member Key will come on stage with a special Christmas gift for their fans worldwide during SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024.

This year's headline artists include BIGBANG member G-Dragon, who will perform at the annual music festival for the first time in seven years.

2NE1, (G)I-DLE, TREASURE, WayV, BABYMONSTER, CRAVITY, Lee Young Ji, NEXZ, and izna are set to perform on Christmas eve. 2NE1 will perform at SBS Gayo Daejeon for the first time in ten years.

SHINee member Key, NCT 127, ATEEZ, aespa, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, and ILLIT have also officially joined the lineup of performers.

NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, ITZY, TXT, IVE, NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, TWS, and NCT WISH will perform hit songs on stage on Wednesday.

Watch the teaser for this year's SBS Gayo Daejeon:

The broadcasting network has released a teaser for the upcoming annual music festival. It introduces the performers, including BIGBANG member G-Dragon, SHINee member Key, 2NE1, NCT 127, and NCT DREAM. Check out the videos below:

SBS Gayo Daejeon

SBS Gayo Daejeon occurs at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. This year's event takes place on Wednesday (December 25).

First held in 1997, the festival has featured performances by big names from the Korean music industry, including BTS, EXO, Seventeen, Red Velvet, Shinee, Monsta X, Girls' Generation, IU, and PSY.