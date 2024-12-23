SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024: Performers, Date, Venue, and Everything About 27th Annual Music Festival 

This year is ending, and the world is gearing up to welcome 2025. Celebrations are in full swing everywhere, with award shows and music festivals taking place in several countries, including South Korea. It is the best time of the year for Korean music lovers because they can see their favorite K-pop bands and artists, including TXT, IVE, Stray Kids, and NewJeans, hit the stage at various glam events.

After watching the 2024 KBS Music Festival, SBS Drama Awards, and KBS Entertainment Awards, Korean music lovers are eager for the next big event, SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024. The 27th annual music festival is all set to entertain the viewers with some of the biggest acts from artists and bands, including ZEROBASEONE, ITZY, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM.

Want to see artists like SHINee member Key, Lee Young Ji, and BIGBANG member G-Dragon on Christmas Eve? Here are all the details to make it happen.

Where is SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024?

SBS Gayo Daejeon is held at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. This year's event takes place on Wednesday (December 25).

First held in 1997, the festival has featured performances by big names from the Korean music industry, including BTS, EXO, Seventeen, Red Velvet, Shinee, Monsta X, Girls' Generation, IU, and PSY.

Who is Performing at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024?

This year's headline artists include BIGBANG member G-Dragon, who will perform at the annual music festival for the first time in seven years.

2NE1, (G)I-DLE, TREASURE, WayV, BABYMONSTER, CRAVITY, Lee Young Ji, NEXZ, and izna are set to perform on Christmas eve. 2NE1 will perform at SBS Gayo Daejeon for the first time in ten years.

SHINee member Key, NCT 127, ATEEZ, aespa, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, and ILLIT have also officially joined the lineup of performers.

NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, ITZY, TXT, IVE, NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, TWS, and NCT WISH are set to perform hit songs on stage on Wednesday.

Who is Hosting SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024?

NCT member Doyoung, IVE member An Yu Jin, and TXT member Yeonjun are returning as hosts for the annual year-end music program.

Streaming Details

SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024 will air live from the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Christmas Day (December 25). K-pop fans in Korea can watch the star-studded ceremony live online on TV.

Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.