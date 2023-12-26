BoycottSBS, #respectstraykids Trends After K-pop Boy Band's Performance During Gayo Daejeon 2023

SBS Gayo Daejeon 2023 captured the attention of K-pop fans from various parts of the world for all the wrong reasons. Hashtags #BoycottSBS, #respectstraykids, and #protectstraykids started trending online on social media platforms, including Twitter, shortly after the K-pop boy band took the stage on fire.

Korean music lovers and other netizens became furious with the broadcasting channel after they played the wrong track, poor camera work, and other technical issues during the boy band's stage performance. According to some netizens, the television channel disrespected the K-pop band differently by hosting the annual music festival.

SBS Gayo Daejeon 2023 kick-started with a worldwide live telecast from the Inspire Arena, Yeongdong Island, Incheon, on Monday (December 25) at 5.10 pm KST. The performers lineup for this year included Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, TXT, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, THE BOYZ, ATEEZ, ITZY, STAYC, aespa, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, TVXQ, SHINee, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, fromis_9, CRAVITY, NewJeans, xikers, NiziU, and &TEAM.

Watch the viral video that features the live onstage performance of Stray Kids during the annual musical festival by SBS called Gayo Daejeon 2023.

Netizens' Reactions

It has come to Stays' attention that you have been writing articles about stray kids and repeatedly defaming them, trying to damage their reputation, and mistreating them during live broadcasts.

We urge you to apologize @SBSNOW.

While your camera work is always awful. This is another level of disrespect. You are not even trying to hide it anymore that you are paid to sabotage SKZ!

Imagine spending your time practicing and working so hard for an amazing stage just to get disrespected in different ways by the company that's hosting you.

The whole performance was messed up...it was so clear of the constant issues popping up in the middle of the performance, and it was disrespectful, pls clarify. Thank you.

How do you host a show but get the group's name wrong, play another song in the middle of their performance, and have a terrible camera and light work? Shame on you.

I need y'all to be loud about this disrespect I'm sorry, but this isn't their first time using then disrespecting SKZ and the members. Drop the tags AND BE LOUD. SBS APOLOGIZE TO STRAY KIDS

STAYS, it's time that we get loud. The disrespect against our boys, sadly this isn't their first time and we have to make sure we get this spread and get heard.

I need Jype to cut ties with SBS. Seriously, they can't let the kids go to these shows if they're being disrespected and mistreated that way. I'm serious.

The disrespect Bangchan has been receiving from SBS is unacceptable and we demand you apologize to the man himself

They should be...they ruined everything because the artists noticed everything and only SKZ got technical difficulties when everyone already performed and it's almost the finale?!