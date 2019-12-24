Christmas is here and the K-Pop fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for their favourite year-end musical program, SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019. The annual star-studded show will kick-start with a special stage performance by the most popular South Korean boy group BTS, which will be followed by the performances of other K-Pop groups, such as TWICE, MAMAMOO and GOT7.

The musical program will be hosted by popular television personality Jun Hyun Moo in association with AOA member Seolhyun. It will be broadcasted live on SBS this Wednesday, December 25, from 5.50 pm KST onwards. Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, including Singapore, Hong Kong, the US and the UK, can watch the show live online here.

What are the special performances to watch out?

SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 will begin with a special Christmas carol by the members of BTS. It will be followed by a stage collaboration between CHUNG HA and MAMAMOO member Hwasa. Other stage collaborations to check out during the musical program are of GOT7 member Jackson and NU'EST singer JR as well as TWICE member Tzuyu and AOA singer Seolhyun.

The annual event will also feature a special performance by Red Velvet member Irene and ASTRO singer Cha Eun Woo. Meanwhile, Red Velvet member Wendy has confirmed to share the stage with GFRIEND member Eunha, MAMAMOO member Solar and Oh My Girl singer Seunghee. These K-Pop bands are also preparing special team performances during the star-studded event.

Who are the other performers?

The Korean singers and K-Pop bands who have confirmed to perform solo at the music show are SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, ITZY, N.Flying, NCT 127, Apink and Together X Tomorrow. It is also worth noting that the fans in Korea can watch the 23rd annual SBS Gayo Daejeon live online through WAVVE, which will be streaming the musical program on December 25 from 5.50 pm KST.

Watch the teasers for this year's SBS Gayo Daejeon:

The broadcasting network has released several teasers for the upcoming annual music festival and two of them feature BTS members. Meanwhile, the third promo features the members of Stray Kids and NCT Dreams. Check out the videos below: