K-Pop fans from various parts of the world can end their Christmas celebrations on December 25 by watching the live performances of popular K-Pop bands through SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019.

The popular Korean broadcasting network has released some interesting details about their annual music festival that includes a complete celebrity line up, consisting of BTS, TWICE, Red Velvet GOT 7, MAMAMOO and MONSTA X.

What is SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019?

It is one of the most awaited Korean music festivals held every year at the end of the year. Since 1997, the show is broadcast live on SBS on the Christmas day. The show features live performances of popular K-Pop bands and singers.

When and where to watch the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019?

The annual music festival will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on December 25. Music lovers from Korea and other parts of the globe, including Singapore, Japan, China and India, can watch the star-studded event live online on SBS.



Who will be hosting the music festival this year?

Last month, SBS released a statement confirming that Jun Hyun Moo will be hosting the annual event. Recently, the broadcasting network also confirmed that he will be sharing the stage with AOA member Seolhyun. While Hyun Moo is hosting the show for the second time, it will be a first time experience for Seolhyun.

"Jun Hyun Moo is the greatest of MCs and needs no introduction, and Seolhyun is one of the idols who received the most attention this year. I think they make a top-tier combination of MCs," Soompi quoted Park Mi Yeon, the production director of SBS Gayo Daejeon.

Who all are performing at the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019?

The K-Pop bands who have confirmed to appear in the annual music festival are of BTS, TWICE, Red Velvet, GOT7, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN, NU'EST, AOA, MONSTA X, Apink, GFRIEND, ASTRO, Stray Kids, Chungha, Oh My Girl, NCT Dream, NCT 127, ITZY, N.Flying and TOMORROW x TOGETHER. Stay tuned for more details on the annual music festival.