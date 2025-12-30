SBS Entertainment Awards 2025 Winners List

Winners of SBS Entertainment Awards 2025, hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Soo Ji, are being honored at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Seoul, on Tuesday (December 30). People across the globe are curious to find who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang) this year.

The annual award show is broadcast live on SBS for people in South Korea. The ceremony is available to stream on the official website of the broadcasting network for international viewers. The nominees for the Grand Prize (Daesang) are Yoo Jae Suk, Jun Hyun Moo, Tak Jae Hoon, Shin Dong Yup and Seo Jang Hoon, Lee Sang Min, and Ji Suk Ji.

The other award categories are Top Excellence Award in Programming, Special Award, Top Excellence Award in Reality Shows, Top Excellence Award in Variety Program Category, Top Excellence Award in Show and Sports Category, Top Excellence Award in Show and Sports Program Category, and Top Excellence Award in Variety Show.

Excellence Award in Reality Show, Excellence Award in Variety Show, Excellence Award in Show and Sports Program Category, Excellence Program Award in Reality Show, Producer Award, SBS Honourary Employee Award, Variety Star of the Year, Best Couple, Best Teamwork, Best Family, Next Level Award, Directors' Award, Screenwriter Award, Radio DJ Award, Rookie Award for Radio, Rookie Award for Reality Show, Rookie Award for Show and Sports Category, Rookie Award for Variety Show, and Best Couple Award are the other nomination categories.

SBS Entertainment Awards 2025 Complete Winners List:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Yoo Jae Suk

Jun Hyun Moo

Tak Jae Hoon

Shin Dong Yup and Seo Jang Hoon

Lee Sang Min

Ji Suk Ji

Program of the Year Award

Producer Award

Grand Prize Male

Grand Prize Female

Good Influence Program Award

Excellence Award

Yasin Award

Puskas Award

Century Club Award

Eco-brity Award

Rising Star Award

Scene Stealer Award

SBS Honourary Employee Award

Best Teamwork

Screenwriter Award

Radio DJ Award

Rookie Award

Best Couple Award

Hot Issue Award

The Most Short Clip Views Award

Golden Solo Award

Gourmet Star Award

Special Award

SBS's Daughter and Son 2025