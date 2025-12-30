SBS Entertainment Awards 2025 Live Stream: Where to Watch Annual Award Ceremony Online

SBS Entertainment Awards 2025 will begin with a live broadcast at 9:00 pm KST on Saturday, December 30. The event, taking place at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, South Korea, will begin with red-carpet arrivals with worldwide live streaming through SBS and its official YouTube channel.

People in Korea can watch the glam event on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as YouTube.

Here are the International Air Timings of the SBS Entertainment Awards 2025:

US - 7:00 am

Canada - 7:00 am

Australia - 10:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 6:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 1:00 pm

France - 1:00 pm

Spain - 1:00 pm

UK - 12:00 am

South Africa - 2:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

From hosts and presenters to live streaming details, here is everything you need to know about the annual award ceremony.

Hosts

Entertainers Jun Hyun Moo, Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Soo Ji will host the annual award ceremony this year. Television personality Hyun Moo is returning as a host for the second consecutive year. Soo Ji and Tae Hyun will be hosting the glam event for the first time.

Nomination List

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Yoo Jae Suk

Jun Hyun Moo

Tak Jae Hoon

Shin Dong Yup and Seo Jang Hoon

Lee Sang Min

Ji Suk Ji

Program of the Year Award