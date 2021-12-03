SBS Entertainment Awards 2021: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, and Live Stream Details

SBS Entertainment Award 2021 is just a couple of weeks away from its live telecast. The annual award ceremony will begin at around 6 pm KST from the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul on December 18.

The award show will honor the best talents in the entertainment industry and celebrate the best variety shows and other entertainment programs.The organizers recently revealed some details about the event, including the theme and host. The total duration of the show will be around 140 minutes.

Every Year, the ceremony is held at the end of the year to celebrate the best talents of the entertainment industry. It is held as part of the SBS Award Festival since 2014. The event will be held along with SBS Drama Awards and SBS Gayo Daejeon.

Everything About SBS Entertainment Award 2021:

Theme: The theme for this year is Next Level, and the organizers are focusing on the metaverse concept for the stages and the sets.

Hosts: Once again this year, Lee Seung Gi will host the award show. Co-hosts are Han Hye Jin and Jang Do Yeon. While Seung Gi is hosting the ceremony for the second time, Do Yeon is hosting the event for the first time. Last year, she hosted the MBC Entertainment Award will Jeon Hyun Moo and Ahn Bo Hyun.

Meanwhile, Hye Jin is hosting a live award show for the first time in her career. She has hosted several variety shows, including Leader's Love, Heart Signal 3, and When Did You Come To My House.

Lineup: The attendees, presenters, and performers of this year are yet to be revealed by the organizers. The list is likely to be released in the upcoming days. Best talents from the entertainment industry could attend the event.

Live Stream Details: SBS will broadcast the annual award show live from the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul on December 18. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Peru, can stream the glam event on the official website of the broadcasting network.