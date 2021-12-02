Melon Music Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch 13th MMA from Anywhere

Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2021 is held as an online event for the second time, and people from various parts of the world can watch the live telecast on Saturday at 6 pm KST. The 13th annual glam event will broadcast performances of famous K-pop stars, including THE BOYS, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and STAYC, through various streaming platforms.
People from various parts of the world, such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, and the UK, can watch the live telecast of this star-studded event on Saturday. The official website of MMA, Kakao TV, and the official YouTube channel of 1theK will stream the award show live.
Here is Everything to Know About MMA 2021:
Line-up: The performers of this year are IU, Heize, Lee Mujin, Lee Young Woong, MSG Wannabe, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, THE BOYZ, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls, and STAYC.
Nomination List:
The nominees in 20 categories were announced last month. Along with Top 10, the nomination list for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year were released. The voting for Top 20, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Netizen Popularity Award are currently underway. While 60 percent of votes will be considered for determining the winners of the Netizen Popularity Award, 20 percent of voting will be counted for Top 10, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.
Here is the Nomination List
Top 10 and Artist of the Year
- 10cm
- aespa
- AKMU
- ASH ISLAND
- EXO member Baekhyun
- Baek Yerin
- Brave Girls
- BTS
- Heize
- Homies
- Huh Gak
- Im Young Woong
- IU
- Red Velvet member Joy
- KyoungSeo
- Lee Mujin
- Lee Seung Gi
- Lee Ye Joon
- lIlBOI
- Mido and Falasol from Hospital Playlist
- Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM
- MSG Wannabe M.O.M
- NCT DREAM
- Oh My Girl
- BLACKPINK RosÃ©
- SHINee
- STAYC
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon
- TWICE
- Highlight member Yang Yoseob and Jung Apink member Eun Ji
Album of the Year
- AKMU for NEXT EPISODE
- Baek Yerin for tellusboutyourself
- Brave Girls for Summer Queen
- BTS for BE
- Heize for HAPPEN
- IU for LILAC
- Red Velvet member Joy for Hello
- NCT DREAM for Hot Sauce
- Oh My Girl for Dear OHMYGIRL
- SHINee for Don't Call Me
Best Song of the Year
- aespa for Next Level
- BTS for Butter
- Heize for HAPPEN
- IU for Celebrity
- KyoungSeo for Shiny Star (2020)
- Lee Mujin for Traffic Light
- Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM for VVS (feat. JUSTHIS) (prod. GroovyRoom)
- Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance
- BLACKPINK member RosÃ© for On The Ground
- Song I Han for I Will Be Your Shining Star
New Artist of the Year
- aespa
- ENHYPEN
- Jeon Gunho
- KyoungSeo
- Lee Mujin
- STAYC
Best Male Group
- BTS
- Homies
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
Best Female Group
- aespa
- Brave Girls
- Oh My Girl
- STAYC
- TWICE
Best Male Solo Artist
- 10cm
- ASH ISLAND
- Im Young Woong
- Lee Mujin
- lIlBOI
Best Female Solo Artist
- Heize
- IU
- KyoungSeo
- BLACKPINK member RosÃ©
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon
Netizen Popularity Award
- aespa
- Brave Girls
- BTS
- (G)I-DLE
- IU
- Oh My Girl
- Red Velvet
- BLACKPINK member RosÃ©
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon
- Highlight singer Yang Yoseob and Apink member Jung Eun Ji