Melon Music Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch 13th MMA from Anywhere

Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2021 is held as an online event for the second time, and people from various parts of the world can watch the live telecast on Saturday at 6 pm KST. The 13th annual glam event will broadcast performances of famous K-pop stars, including THE BOYS, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and STAYC, through various streaming platforms.

People from various parts of the world, such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, and the UK, can watch the live telecast of this star-studded event on Saturday. The official website of MMA, Kakao TV, and the official YouTube channel of 1theK will stream the award show live.

Here is Everything to Know About MMA 2021:

Line-up: The performers of this year are IU, Heize, Lee Mujin, Lee Young Woong, MSG Wannabe, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, THE BOYZ, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls, and STAYC.

Nomination List:

The nominees in 20 categories were announced last month. Along with Top 10, the nomination list for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year were released. The voting for Top 20, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Netizen Popularity Award are currently underway. While 60 percent of votes will be considered for determining the winners of the Netizen Popularity Award, 20 percent of voting will be counted for Top 10, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Here is the Nomination List

Top 10 and Artist of the Year

10cm

aespa

AKMU

ASH ISLAND

EXO member Baekhyun

Baek Yerin

Brave Girls

BTS

Heize

Homies

Huh Gak

Im Young Woong

IU

Red Velvet member Joy

KyoungSeo

Lee Mujin

Lee Seung Gi

Lee Ye Joon

lIlBOI

Mido and Falasol from Hospital Playlist

Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM

MSG Wannabe M.O.M

NCT DREAM

Oh My Girl

BLACKPINK RosÃ©

SHINee

STAYC

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon

TWICE

Highlight member Yang Yoseob and Jung Apink member Eun Ji

Album of the Year

AKMU for NEXT EPISODE

Baek Yerin for tellusboutyourself

Brave Girls for Summer Queen

BTS for BE

Heize for HAPPEN

IU for LILAC

Red Velvet member Joy for Hello

NCT DREAM for Hot Sauce

Oh My Girl for Dear OHMYGIRL

SHINee for Don't Call Me

Best Song of the Year

aespa for Next Level

BTS for Butter

Heize for HAPPEN

IU for Celebrity

KyoungSeo for Shiny Star (2020)

Lee Mujin for Traffic Light

Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM for VVS (feat. JUSTHIS) (prod. GroovyRoom)

Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance

BLACKPINK member RosÃ© for On The Ground

Song I Han for I Will Be Your Shining Star

New Artist of the Year

aespa

ENHYPEN

Jeon Gunho

KyoungSeo

Lee Mujin

STAYC

Best Male Group

BTS

Homies

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Best Female Group

aespa

Brave Girls

Oh My Girl

STAYC

TWICE

Best Male Solo Artist

10cm

ASH ISLAND

Im Young Woong

Lee Mujin

lIlBOI

Best Female Solo Artist

Heize

IU

KyoungSeo

BLACKPINK member RosÃ©

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon

Netizen Popularity Award