KBS Gayo Daejeon 2021: Date, Time, Host, Line-up, and More About Annual Song Festival

KBS has confirmed the date, time, and host of the annual song festival called KBS Gayo Daejeon 2021. The organizers revealed that the musical event could kickstart with a live broadcast on December 17 at 8.30 pm KST.

The hosts for this year are ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, AOA member Seolhyun, and SF9 member Rawoon. Though this will be a first-time experience for The King's Affection fame Rawoon, Eun Woo, and Seolhyun will take up the role for the second time.

While the ASTRO member hosted the annual song festival last year, Seolhyun hosted the event in 2016. It is also worth noting that it will be a hosting debut for Rawoon. Seolhyun has been hosting live events since 2015, and Eun Woo hosted the first live event in 2017.

So, here is everything to know about KBS Gayo Daejeon 2021 that will take place in the third week of December.

Theme: The organizers are focussing on getting back together as an industry. The theme for this year is We Will Be Together Again.

"The best festival with the K-pop stars who shined this year! This long-awaited moment when we, who were far apart, are together again! Generation transcendence! Transcend nationality! A stage for all of you in the world! We invite you to the 2021 KBS Gayo Daechukje: WITH - where everyone can do it together!" the program description read.

Line-up: KBS revealed the first line-up for this year. |It includes Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Kang Daniel, The Boyz, Stray Kids, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, aespa, and Lee Mu Jin.

Last year, global stars, like BTS, TWICE, GOT7, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, NCT, Stray Kids, ASTRO, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ITZY, and Sunmi, performed live for the K-pop fans across the globe during the annual music show.

Live Stream Details: The music show will be telecast live on KBS2TV from 8.30 pm KST on December 17. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Peru, can stream the glam event on the official website of the broadcasting network.