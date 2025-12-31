SBS Drama Awards 2025: A Complete Guide

Get ready for some major fashion moments and mesmerising performances as one of the biggest television events of the year – SBS Drama Awards 2025 – is set to begin at 9:00 pm KST (5:30 pm IST, 2:00 pm CST, and 6:30 pm EST) on Wednesday, December 31.

Where to watch: The star-studded annual award ceremony will be telecast live on SBS. Click on the network's official website to watch the show online via live stream. Korean drama lovers can also check the network's official social media pages for regular updates on the event.

Comedian Shin Dong Yup will host the glittering evening in association with Chae Won Bin and Heo Nam Jun. They are likely to set the stage on fire with special performances. Fans worldwide can watch the show online on the official YouTube channel of the broadcasting network.

Several popular celebrities from the Korean entertainment industry are expected to attend the annual award ceremony. Love Scout stars Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk, The Haunted Palace cast Yook Sungjae and Kim Ji Yeon, as well as Dynamite Kiss actors Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin, are among the celebrities expected to be in attendance at the event this year.

Many big shows, including The Winning Try, Buried Hearts, Taxi Driver 3, Queen Mantis, and Love Scout, have been nominated for the grand prize. It remains to be seen who will take home the trophy on New Year's Eve.

SBS Drama Awards 2025 Nomination List:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Go Hyun Jung for Queen Mantis

Han Ji Min for Love Scout

Yoon Kye Sang for The Winning Try

Lee Je Hoon for Taxi Driver 3

Park Hyung Sik for Buried Hearts

Best Couple