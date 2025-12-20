2025 KBS Entertainment Awards Winners List

The 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards winners are being revealed through a live broadcast from the KBS New Building Public Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Saturday (December 20) at 9:20 PM KST. Lee Chan Won, Moon Se Yoon, and Lee Min Jung hosted the 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards.

The show is airing on KBS2TV on Saturday (December 20) at 9:20 PM KST. The performances are available to watch on the official YouTube channel of KBS. Cord-cutters watched the KBS Entertainment Awards online for free on the official YouTube channel of KBS WORLD TV.

The 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards Daesang (Grand Prize) nominees were Kim Sook, Kim Young Hee, Kim Jong Min, Park Bo Gum, Boom, Lee Chan Won, and Jun Hyun Moo. Find out who took home the 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards Grand Prize (Daesang), which were announced by a star-studded lineup of presenters on Saturday at 9:20 PM KST.

2025 KBS Entertainment Awards Winners