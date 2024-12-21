SBS Drama Awards 2024 Presenters Lineup: Kim Do Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye, and More

SBS Drama Awards 2024 will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters to announce the winners of this year's annual ceremony. The broadcasting channel will bring in the cast members from its upcoming shows, including Love Scout stars Kim Do Hoon and Kim Yoon Hye and Treasure Island cast Park Hyung Sik, to the stage to present awards to the winners.

With only a few hours left for the annual award show to go live, SBS has shared all the details about the presenters. The list includes Kim Ji Hoon and BTOB member Yook Sungjae, the cast members of the upcoming SBS historical fantasy drama Gwigoong. Here are the complete lineup of presenters for this year:

SBS Drama Awards 2024 Presenters Lineup

Kim Yo Han and Im Se Mi are gearing up to appear in the first rugby-based sports drama, TRY: We Become Miracles. They are joining the presenters' lineup this year. Actress Kim Bo Ra and actor Jang Dong Yoon are all set to entertain their fans with the upcoming drama La Mante. They will present awards to the winners of SBS Drama Awards 2024.

Jeon Yeo Been and Namgoong Min, who will star in the romance drama Our Film, will join the presenters' lineup. Lomon, who is cast in the upcoming drama Human Starting from Today, will present awards during the glam event. Kim Ji Hoon, BTOB member Yook Sungjae, Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho, Kim Do Hoon, and Kim Yoon Hye are the other presenters.

Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) has been presenting the annual award show since 1993. It honors the outstanding achievements in Korean dramas telecast on the broadcasting channel that year. Jang Seok Jin will produce the glam event, which will feature the return of television personality Shin Dong Yup as a host for the eighth consecutive year.

How to Watch?

SBS Drama Awards 2024 will take place at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Saturday (December 21) at 8:35 PM KST. K-drama lovers in Korea can watch the star-studded ceremony on TV. Korean drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, and the UK, can watch the award show on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings: