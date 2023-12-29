SBS Drama Awards 2023 winners will be revealed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities on Friday (December 29). The annual award show could begin by announcing the winners in the Best New Actor and Actress category. Korean artists such as Lee Je Hoon, Han Suk Kyu, Kim Tae Ri, and Kim Rae Won are nominated for the Grand Prize (Daesang).

The nominees for the Best Couple Award are Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung for Dr. Romantic 3, Ryeoun and Shin Ye Eun for The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung for My Demon. The winners will be announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the SBS Prism Tower, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Friday.

The annual award ceremony will be broadcast live online worldwide on SBS's official website for people in Korea. My Demon star Kim Yoo Jung will co-host the award show with television personality Shin Dong Yup. A star-studded lineup of performers will lineup to entertain the viewers. The list includes K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Rock band Guckkasten, MAMAMOO member Hwasa, and the cast members of Dr. Romantic 3.

Here is the Complete Winners List of SBS Drama Awards 2023:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Lee Je Hoon for Taxi Driver 2

Han Suk Kyu for Dr. Romantic 3

Kim Tae Ri for Revenant

Kim Rae Won for The First Responders 2

Director's Award

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Scene Stealer Award

Best Young Actor

Best Young Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Best Couple Award

Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung for Dr. Romantic 3

Ryeoun and Shin Ye Eun for The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

Song Kang, and Kim Yoo Jung for My Demon