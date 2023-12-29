MBC Entertainment Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

MBC Entertainment Awards 2023 will be held at the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Friday (December 29). The annual star-studded event will begin with a worldwide live broadcast at 8.30 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the award ceremony on MBC, and international fans can enjoy the show through various streaming platforms, including the official website.

Viewers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and other South and North American countries, can watch the annual award ceremony live online on the official website. People from different regions can enjoy the star-studded event with the support of a VPN service.

With only a few hours left for the annual award ceremony to kick-start with a live broadcast, the event organizers have shared details about the upcoming live show, including the host, presenters, performers, and the nomination list.

How to Watch?

The annual award ceremony will be telecast live online on TV for Korean viewers and on various online streaming platforms for international viewers.

Here are the International Air Timings of MBC Entertainment Awards 2023:

US - 6:35 am

Canada - 6:35 am

Australia - 10:05 pm

New Zealand - 12:35 pm

Japan - 8:35 pm

Mexico - 5:35 am

Brazil - 8:35 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:35 am

India - 5:00 pm

Indonesia - 2:00 pm

Singapore - 7:35 pm

China - 7:35 pm

Europe - 12:35 am

France - 12:35 am

Spain - 12:35 am

UK - 11:35 am

South Africa - 1:35 am

Philippines - 7:35 pm

Host and Lineup

Entertainer Jun Hyun Moo will host the MBC Entertainment Awards this year with Lee Se Young and Dex. Hyun Moo is returning as the host for the sixth consecutive year. Se Young and Dex will take the role for the first time. The team would entertain the viewers during the year-end award show.

The organizers have not revealed the complete presenters and performers lineup. But special stages, including a congratulatory stage, are prepared by the organizing committee.

Nomination List

The nominees for the Best Couple award are Lee Mi Joo and Joo Woo Jae for What Do You Do When You Play? Ahn Jung Hwan and Choo Seung Hoon for Thank Goodness We Don't Fight, Gian84, Dex, and Panibottle for Around the World Since I Was Born, Mirage, Lee Guk Joo, and Satire for Point Of Omniscient Interfere, and Jun Hyun Moo, Park Na Rae and Lee Jang Woo for I Live Alone.