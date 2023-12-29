SBS Drama Awards 2023: How to Watch, Presenters, Performers, Nomination List, and More

SBS Drama Awards 2023 will kickstart with a live telecast from the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Friday (December 29) at 8:35 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the annual award ceremony on TV. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, and the UK, can enjoy the show on various online streaming platforms, including the official YouTube channel of the broadcasting channel.

Television personality Shin Dong Yup will host the star-studded award ceremony for the sixth consecutive year. My Demon star Kim Yoo Jung will co-host the award show. She is returning as the MC for the third time. K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Rock band Guckkasten, MAMAMOO member Hwasa, and the cast members of Dr. Romantic 3 will perform on stage during the annual award ceremony.

TXT will take the stage on fire with the performance of Chasing That Feeling and Happily Ever After. Guckkasten will showcase performance on OST Fighter from the SBS hit drama Taxi Driver 2. Hwasa will perform I Love My Body and Chili. Dr. Romantic 3 casts, including Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung, will showcase performance on the OST Thank You for the Memories.

How to Watch?

The annual award ceremony will be telecast live online on TV for Korean viewers and on various online streaming platforms, including Viki, for international K-drama fans.

Here are the International Air Timings of SBS Drama Awards 2023:

US - 6:35 am

Canada - 6:35 am

Australia - 10:05 pm

New Zealand - 12:35 pm

Japan - 8:35 pm

Mexico - 5:35 am

Brazil - 8:35 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:35 am

India - 5:00 pm

Indonesia - 2:00 pm

Singapore - 7:35 pm

China - 7:35 pm

Europe - 12:35 am

France - 12:35 am

Spain - 12:35 am

UK - 11:35 am

South Africa - 1:35 am

Philippines - 7:35 pm

Nomination List

The organizers revealed the nominees for the Best Couple Award and the Grand Prize (Daesang). The Best Couple Award nominees are Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung for Dr. Romantic 3, Ryeoun and Shin Ye Eun for The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Song Kang, and Kim Yoo Jung for My Demon.

The Grand Prize nominees are Lee Je Hoon for Taxi Driver 2, Han Suk Kyu for Dr. Romantic 3, Kim Tae Ri for Revenant, and Kim Rae Won for The First Responders 2.