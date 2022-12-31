SBS Drama Awards 2022 complete winners list will be released in the next few years by a star-studded lineup of celebrities including Shin Ye Eun and Ryeoun. The annual award show began with the announcement of the winners in Best New Actor and Actress category. The presenters for this award category are Kim Young Dae and No Jung Eui.

Popular Korean artists, like Kim Nam Gil, Lee Joon Gi, Seo Hyun Jin, Namkoong Min, and Kim Rae Won, are nominated for the Grand Prize (Daesang). The nominees for the Best Couple Award are Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah, Sung Hoon, Im Soo-hyang and Shin Dong-wook, and Bae In Hyuk and Han Ji Hyun.

The annual award ceremony was broadcast live online worldwide on SBS official website for people in Korea. Business Proposal stars Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong are hosting the annual award ceremony with television personality Shin Dong Yup. A star-studded lineup of performers will lineup to entertain the viewers. The list includes Park Jin Young, Kim Hyun Jin, Ryeoun, Lee Jin Hyuk, Han Soo Ah, Jang Ki Ah, and Matry.

Here is the Complete Winners List of SBS Drama Awards 2022:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Kim Nam Gil for Through the Darkness

Lee Joon Gi for Again My Life

Seo Hyun Jin for Why Her

Namkoong Min for One Dollar Lawyer

Kim Rae Won for The First Responders

Drama of the Year

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily/One-Act Drama

Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily/One Act Drama

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Character Award, Actor

Best Character Award, Actress

Best Young Actor

Best Young Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Best Couple Award

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong for Business Proposal

Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah for Business Proposal

Sung Hoon, Im Soo Hyang and Shin Dong Wook for Woori the Virgin

Bae In Hyuk and Han Ji Hyun for Cheer Up

Lifetime Achievement Award