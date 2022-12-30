MBC Drama Awards 2022 Complete Winners List

MBC Drama Awards 2022 winners include Lee Jong Suk, who took home the Grand Prize (Daesang) for his performance in the mini-series Big Mouth and his onscreen partner Im Yoon Ah for her role in the weekly drama. Other big winners of the annual award night were Yook Sung Jae, Kim Young Dae, Lee Hye Ri, and Park Ju Hyun.

The winners of MBC Drama Awards 2022 were announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. Popular Korean artists, like Soo Young, Kim Sung Joo, Lee Chang Hoon, Choi Jun Young, Yoon Ji On, Seo Ha Joon, Lee Seung Yeon, Park Se Yeon, Woo Hyun Joo, Jung Min Ah, Lee Jong Suk, Im Yoon Ah, Choi Won Young, and Hyeri.

The annual award ceremony was broadcast live online worldwide on iMBC official website and Naver NOW. Kim Sung Joo hosted the event with Choi Soo Young. K-pop girl group ITZY attended the ceremony and performed onstage for the viewers.

Here is the Complete Winners List of MBC Drama Awards 2022:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Lee Jong Suk for Big Mouth

Drama of the Year

Big Mouth

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

Yook Sung Jae for Golden Spoon

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Im Yoon Ah for Big Mouth

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

Kim Young Dae for The Forbidden Marriage - WINNER

Lee Jun Young for May I Help You?

Rowoon for Tomorrow

Shin Sung Rok for Doctor Lawyer

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Lee Hye Ri for May I Help You? - WINNER

Park Ju Hyun for The Forbidden Marriage - WINNER

Go Ah Sung for Tracer

Jung Chae Yeon for The Golden Spoon

Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily/One-Act Drama

Seo Ha Joon for The Secret House - WINNER

Jung Heon for The Secret House

Lee Gyu Hoe for Hunted

Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily/One Act Drama

Choi Soo Young for Fanletter Please - WINNER

Kang Byul for The Secret House

Kim Soo Jin for Hunted

Best Supporting Actor

Lee Chang Hoon for Tracer - WINNER

Jung Seok Yong for From Now On, Showtime!

Choi Dae Chul for The Golden Spoon

Lee Kyu Han for May I Help You?

Yang Dong Geun for The Forbidden Marriage

Best Supporting Actress

Ye Soo Jung for Hunted - WINNER

Woo Hyun Joo for Doctor Lawyer

Han Chae Ah for The Golden Spoon

Son Yeo Eun for The Golden Spoon

Hwang Jung Min for The Forbidden Marriage

Best New Actor

Lee Jong Won for The Golden Spoon - WINNER

Choi Jun Young for Tracer

Yoon Ji On for Tomorrow

Song Duk Ho for May I Help You?

Kim Woo Seok for The Forbidden Marriage

Best New Actress

Yeonwoo for The Golden Spoon - WINNER

Kim Min Ju for The Forbidden Marriage

Park Seo Yeon for From Now On, Showtime!

Jung Min Ah for Doctor Lawyer

Han Dong Hee for May I Help You?

Best Couple Award

Im Yoon Ah and Lee Jong Suk for Big Mouth - WINNER

Park Ju Hyun and Kim Young Dae for The Forbidden Marriage

Lee Hye Ri and Lee Jun Young for May I Help You?

Yook Sung Jae and Jung Chae Yeon for The Golden Spoon

Park Hae Jin and Jin Ki Joo for From Now On, Showtime!

Choi Soo Young and Yoon Park for Fanletter Please

Lifetime Achievement Award