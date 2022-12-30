MBC Drama Awards 2022 Complete Winners List

MBC Drama Awards 2022 winners include Lee Jong Suk, who took home the Grand Prize (Daesang) for his performance in the mini-series Big Mouth and his onscreen partner Im Yoon Ah for her role in the weekly drama. Other big winners of the annual award night were Yook Sung Jae, Kim Young Dae, Lee Hye Ri, and Park Ju Hyun.
The winners of MBC Drama Awards 2022 were announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. Popular Korean artists, like Soo Young, Kim Sung Joo, Lee Chang Hoon, Choi Jun Young, Yoon Ji On, Seo Ha Joon, Lee Seung Yeon, Park Se Yeon, Woo Hyun Joo, Jung Min Ah, Lee Jong Suk, Im Yoon Ah, Choi Won Young, and Hyeri.
The annual award ceremony was broadcast live online worldwide on iMBC official website and Naver NOW. Kim Sung Joo hosted the event with Choi Soo Young. K-pop girl group ITZY attended the ceremony and performed onstage for the viewers.
Here is the Complete Winners List of MBC Drama Awards 2022:
Grand Prize (Daesang)
- Lee Jong Suk for Big Mouth
Drama of the Year
- Big Mouth
Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries
- Yook Sung Jae for Golden Spoon
Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries
- Im Yoon Ah for Big Mouth
Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries
- Kim Young Dae for The Forbidden Marriage - WINNER
- Lee Jun Young for May I Help You?
- Rowoon for Tomorrow
- Shin Sung Rok for Doctor Lawyer
Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries
- Lee Hye Ri for May I Help You? - WINNER
- Park Ju Hyun for The Forbidden Marriage - WINNER
- Go Ah Sung for Tracer
- Jung Chae Yeon for The Golden Spoon
Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily/One-Act Drama
- Seo Ha Joon for The Secret House - WINNER
- Jung Heon for The Secret House
- Lee Gyu Hoe for Hunted
Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily/One Act Drama
- Choi Soo Young for Fanletter Please - WINNER
- Kang Byul for The Secret House
- Kim Soo Jin for Hunted
Best Supporting Actor
- Lee Chang Hoon for Tracer - WINNER
- Jung Seok Yong for From Now On, Showtime!
- Choi Dae Chul for The Golden Spoon
- Lee Kyu Han for May I Help You?
- Yang Dong Geun for The Forbidden Marriage
Best Supporting Actress
- Ye Soo Jung for Hunted - WINNER
- Woo Hyun Joo for Doctor Lawyer
- Han Chae Ah for The Golden Spoon
- Son Yeo Eun for The Golden Spoon
- Hwang Jung Min for The Forbidden Marriage
Best New Actor
- Lee Jong Won for The Golden Spoon - WINNER
- Choi Jun Young for Tracer
- Yoon Ji On for Tomorrow
- Song Duk Ho for May I Help You?
- Kim Woo Seok for The Forbidden Marriage
Best New Actress
- Yeonwoo for The Golden Spoon - WINNER
- Kim Min Ju for The Forbidden Marriage
- Park Seo Yeon for From Now On, Showtime!
- Jung Min Ah for Doctor Lawyer
- Han Dong Hee for May I Help You?
Best Couple Award
- Im Yoon Ah and Lee Jong Suk for Big Mouth - WINNER
- Park Ju Hyun and Kim Young Dae for The Forbidden Marriage
- Lee Hye Ri and Lee Jun Young for May I Help You?
- Yook Sung Jae and Jung Chae Yeon for The Golden Spoon
- Park Hae Jin and Jin Ki Joo for From Now On, Showtime!
- Choi Soo Young and Yoon Park for Fanletter Please
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Hwang Geum Bong