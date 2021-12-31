SBS Drama Awards 2021 winners are announced live at the SBS Prism Tower at Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul Friday. The event, hosted by Shin Dong Yup and Kim Yoo Jung, will reveal the Best Drama, Best Actor, and Best Actress of this year. It will also announce the Best Supporting Actors, Best Writer, and Best Producer of 2021.

This year, The Penthouse: War in Life 2 and 3 actress Kim So Yeon will compete with Now, We Are Breaking Up actress Song Hye Kyo, Taxi Driver actor Lee Je Hoon, and One the Woman actor Lee Hanee for the Grand Prize (Daesang).

The Best Couple Award nominees are Uhm Ki Joon and Kim So Yeon for The Penthouse: War in Life 2 and 3, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung for Lovers of the Red Sky, Lee Sang Yoon and Lee Hanee for One the Woman, Jang Ki Yong and Song Hye Kyo for Now, We Are Breaking Up, and

Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi for Our Beloved Summer.

The Nominations Categories for SBS Drama Awards 2021 are as below:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Drama of the Year

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily Drama

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily Drama

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actor in a Short Drama

Excellence Award, Actress in a Short Drama

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Best Achievement Award

Best Couple Award

Best Writer Award

Here are the Winners of SBS Drama Awards 2021: