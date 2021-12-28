SBS Drama Awards 2021: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, and More

SBS Drama Awards 2021 is one of the most awaited Korean awards shows this year. This glam event will broadcast live on the last night of 2021, and it will feature some of the best acts by South Korean artists. The organizers have already revealed some details about the annual event, including the date, time, host, lineup, and streaming details.

The part of the nomination list has was released recently. According to which, the dramas that will compete with each other are One the Woman, Lovers of the Red Sky, The Penthouse: War in Life, and Now, We Are Breaking Up. Kim Do Yeon, Song Hye Kyo, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sang Yoon, and Kim Da Mi are some of the nominees in the acting session.

Here is Everything to Know About SBS Drama Awards 2021

Date, Time, and Venue: The annual award ceremony will air live from the SBS Prism Tower, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul Friday from 9 pm KST.

Hosts and Lineup: Shin Dong Yup will host the glam event with Kim Yoo Jung again this year. Last year, they hosted the show together, and it was a first-time experience for Yoo Jung while Dong Yup will be hosting the show for the fifth time.

Meanwhile, the organizers are yet to reveal the presenters and performers lineup for this year. The list could release in the upcoming days.

Live Stream Details: People from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony live online on SBS or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel.

Nominees: The nominees for this year include Kim So Yeon, Song Hye Kyo, Lee Je Hoon, Lee Hanee, Uhm Ki Joon, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sang Yoon, Jang Ki Yong, and Choi Woo Shik.

Nomination List

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Kim So Yeon from The Penthouse: War in Life 2 and 3

Song Hye Kyo from Now, We Are Breaking Up

Lee Je Hoon from Taxi Driver

Lee Hanee from One the Woman

Best Couple Award