SBS Drama Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch Annual Ceremony from Anywhere

SBS Drama Awards 2021 will begin with a live telecast from the SBS Prism Tower, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul Friday at 9 pm KST. People from different countries, like the US, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Denmark, South Africa, Europe, and the United States, can watch the annual event online.

The award show will be available to stream live from various parts of the world, including the UK, Canada, Australia, and Peru, through the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans can also watch the ceremony by tuning in to SBS. The organizers will provide all the updates about the glam event on the official Twitter page.

Here are the details of the SBS Drama Awards 2021:

Host: Shin Dong Yup and Kim Yoo Jung will host the award show again this year. This will be the first time they will share the stage for this annual event. They will introduce the presenters and the performers. The hosts will also welcome the New Year with K-drama fans.

Lineup: The confirmed performers are STAYC members, Cha Ji Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook, Kim Kang Hoon, Kim Min Ki, and The Boys members. Details about the other performers could be revealed after the show begins. Meanwhile, the star-studded presenters' lineup is yet to be revealed by the organizers.

Nominees: The complete nomination list for this year has not been released by the organizers yet. Only the names of Grand Prize nominees and the competitors of the Best couple award are announced. They are as below:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Kim So Yeon for The Penthouse: War in Life 2 and 3

Song Hye Kyo for Now, We Are Breaking Up

Lee Je Hoon for Taxi Driver

Lee Hanee for One the Woman

Best Couple Award