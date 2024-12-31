SBS Cancels 2024 Entertainment Awards Following Jeju Air plane crash

The 2024 SBS Entertainment Awards are a day away from its live telecast. Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Hyun I, and Jang Do Yeon were set to host the show on Tuesday (December 31) at 9:00 PM KST. The glam event was supposed to take place at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, South Korea.

SBS has canceled the annual award ceremony following the tragic Jeju airplane crash. The channel announced its decision to cancel the show and released a statement explaining it.

"The 2024 SBS Entertainment Awards scheduled for December 31 has been canceled. The live broadcast and recording scheduled for December 31 will not take place. It has not yet been decided whether the event will be rescheduled as a recorded broadcast or presented in another format," SBS shared.

How to Watch the 2024 SBS Entertainment Awards Online for Free

When: canceled

Channel: SBS NOW

Stream online: SBS

The show will not occur on Tuesday (December 31) at 9:00 PM KST. The glam event was gearing up to performance performance by a stellar lineup of stars. The performances might be available to watch on SBS' official YouTube channel. Cord-cutters can watch the SBS Entertainment Awards Online for Free on the official YouTube channel of SBS NOW.

2024 SBS Entertainment Awards Nominees

SBS has announced the 2024 SBS Entertainment Awards Daesang (Grand Prize) nominees. There are seven contenders competing for the Grand Prize. Yoo Jae Suk, Jun Hyun Moo, Shin Dong Yup, Lee Sang Min, Seo Jang Hoon, Lee Hyun Yi, and Kim Jong Kook were the nominees.

Here are the Other Nomination Categories:

Viewer's Choice Program of the Year

Top Entertainer Award

Special Merit Award

Achievement Award

Comedy division

Male Newcomer Award

Female Newcomer Award

Comedy Show Writer Award

Excellence Award, Female Comedian

Excellence Award, Male Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Male Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Female Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Comedy Program

Variety division