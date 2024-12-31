Several beloved K-drama actors will gather in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday night for the 2024 KBS Drama Awards. The ceremony will occur at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on Tuesday (December 31) from 7:00 PM KST onwards. As always, the star-studded ceremony will feature a stealing lineup of performers and performers.

The star-studded event will mainly focus on television dramas telecast on KBS between October 2023 and October 2024. During the star-studded evening, several talented actors, directors, screenwriters, and other behind-the-scenes talents will be recognized for their outstanding performance in various small screen projects.

However, K-drama lovers from various, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, will have to wait for the glam event to air online.

How to Watch the 2024 KBS Drama Awards Online?

KBS has canceled the 2024 Drama Awards' live broadcast after the tragic Jeju Air plane crash on Sunday (December 29). The network has rescheduled the telecast as a pre-recorded program. KBS will share the air date details and announce the winners later.

"To mourn the victims of the Jeju Air disaster, we have decided to cancel the live broadcast of the 2024 KBS Drama Awards, which was scheduled for December 31 at 7 pm KST on KBS2. Originally planned as a live event, the 2024 KBS Drama Awards will now be transitioned into a pre-recorded format, with the photo wall event and live broadcast both canceled. Details regarding the revised schedule and the announcement of winners will be shared at a later date," KBS announced.

Korean drama lovers without cable connection can get all the updates about the annual award show on the official social media platforms, including X. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the pre-recorded program with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Who will Host the 2024 KBS Drama Awards?

Popular television personality and show host Jang Sung Kyu will host the award show again this year. Girls' Generation member Seohyun will join the award show as a host., Actor and model Moon Sang Min, who recently appeared in the mini-series Cinderella at 2 AM, will also take part in the annual award ceremony as a host. While Sung Kyu will host the star-studded event for the second time, it will be a first-time experience for Hyun and Sang Min.

Who will Perform at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards?

As always, the star-studded ceremony will feature a stellar lineup of performers. This year, the glam event will celebrate its anniversary with a unique stage performance. However, KBS is tight-lipped about the celebrity lineup for this year. Korean drama lovers were looking forward to watching the best performances of their favorite television stars on New Year's Eve. Stay tuned to learn more about the annual KBS Drama Awards, which will air online soon.

Who are the Nominees of the 2024 KBS Drama Awards?

The broadcasting network released the Grand Prize (Daesang) nomination list earlier this week. Veteran actor Lee Soon Jae received a nod for his performance in Dog Knows Everything. The other nominees include Ji Hyun Woo and Im Soo Hyang for Beauty and Mr. Romantic, Kim Jung Hyun and Park Ji Young for Iron Family, and Kim Ha Neul for Nothing Uncovered.