The 2024 awards season is in full swing, and the MBC Drama Awards is here with a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. The 2024 MBC Drama Awards, hosted by actress Chae Soo Bin and television personality Kim Sung Joo, will not air live on MBC on Monday (December 30) at 8:40 pm KST. The channel canceled its award show's live broadcast in light of the tragic plane crash in Muan.

MBC has released an official statement announcing the cancellation of its award ceremony's live telecast. The broadcasting network stated that it would join the nation in mourning and replace the live broadcast of the glam event with a pre-recorded telecast. MBC stated that the decision was made out of respect for the victims of the tragic plane crash in Muan on Sunday (December 29).

"We kindly ask for your understanding. We will provide the rescheduled broadcast and the announcement of award winners later. We pray for the souls of the victims and once again extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," MBC stated.

Here is the Complete Statement by MBC:

We extend our deepest condolences to the victims of yesterday's passenger plane accident and their bereaved families. In light of this tragic incident and to share in the mourning with the nation, the live broadcast of the 2024 MBC Drama Awards, scheduled for today, December 30, at 8:40 pm, has been canceled and will be replaced with a pre-recorded broadcast. This decision was made out of respect for the victims and to stand in solidarity with the grief of their families. We kindly ask for your understanding. Further details regarding the rescheduled broadcast and the announcement of award winners will be provided at a later time. We pray for the souls of the victims and once again extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Thank you

How to Watch the 2024 MBC Drama Awards Online?

The annual award ceremony will occur at the MBC Media Center Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Monday (December 30) at 8:40 pm KST. K-drama lovers in Korea can watch the star-studded ceremony on TV. Korean drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, and the UK, can watch the award show on various online streaming platforms.

The most exciting award category of this glam event is Daesang (Grand Prize). The nominees for it are When the Phone Rings star Yoo Yeon Seok, Doubt actor Han Suk Kyu, Knight Flower stars Lee Ha Nee and Lee Jong Won, Wonderful World actress Kim Nam Joo, and Chief Detective 1958 actor Lee Je Hoon.

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Lee Ha Nee for Knight Flower

Kim Nam Joo for Wonderful World

Lee Je Hoon for Chief Detective 1958

Kim Hee Sun for Bitter Sweet Hell

Byun Yo Han for Black Out: Snow White Must Die

Han Suk Kyu for Doubt

Yoo Yeon Seok for When the Phone Rings

Best Couple Award