The world over, a liberal media bias is celebrated as a virtue while a conservative bias is instantly demonised. World's leading media titles aren't even aware that they have a bias -- that is, a left and liberal leaning prejudice. In the unlikely scenario of their being aware of it, they choose to believe that their bias is a pious, virtuous diversion.

In the latest example, the National Review has exposed the New York Times over its shallow and biased coverage of the sex assault allegation against Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

NYT editor's unbelievable admission

In an unbelievable admission of double standards, New York Times chief editor Dean Baquet explained why he did NOT put through even a basic story on the allegations against Biden for several days after Tara Reade's allegation came to light. When he was questioned why NYT did not do even a straightforward story on Biden allegations, Baquet said: "Look, I get the argument. Just do a short, straightforward news story. But I'm not sure that doing this sort of straightforward news story would have helped the reader understand."

If the NYT editor seriously thought he should have given the precious contest (something that obviously exonerates Bide), he could have done that. Yet no reporting came for days. Would he have exercised the same restraint if President Donald Trump was at the receiving end?

Reportage of critique?

When NYT finally reported the story, the headline read: "Examining Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden". The story reeked of an eagerness to cast Biden in a fair light. This was not reportage but a critique of the case. Fair journalism? Some deluded 'truth warriors' think so.

At the same time, NYT and other great liberal media banners did not hesitate to print sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 even before the victim went public with the allegation.

NYT had no qualms in reporting the unverified sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh. "Unconfirmed reports of a teenaged Kavanaugh assaulting a teenaged Ford evidently merited coverage from The Times," points out Reason.com.

Where is CNN?

The Washington Post and NBC News picked up Reade's allegation a day after NYT did so. CNN, the other great liberal lighthouse, still hasn't reported the story. The extreme lethargy in the liberal press in reporting news stories they don't like was mocked by satirical news site The Onion when it ran a piece headlined: "'New York Times' Pledges To Cover Biden Sexual Assault Allegations in Upcoming Crossword."

"The liberal media's slowness has provided a whole new meaning to the term 'kicking and screaming,' because that's exactly how the press have approached Reade's story. Not only have they deceptively tried to sneak this in to coincide with Easter, but they've displayed shameful skepticism and even disgust when evaluating her," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck told Fox News.

Lara Logan case and anti-women bias?

Unfortunately, the ant-conservative bias in the American media is also decidedly anti-women -- by design or by accident. Another telling example is the story of former CBS News reporter Lara Logan. When Logan recounted her harrowing experience while reporting the Cairo chaos during the Arab Spring, mainstream liberal media translated rape into groping. Logan eventually sued the New York magazine for $25 million after it described the Cairo incident as "groping." Logan, who said she was gangraped, terms the report a "hit piece."

Logan says her downfall in the media followed her report on the 2012 attack on the US embassy in Benghazi, in which she contradicted the Obama administration's claims that Al Qaeda was defeated in Libya.

The #MeToo campaign has talismanic uses when it can be used against the right-wing. When the Left is under fire, rape becomes groping!