A TikTok dance video of Barack and Michelle Obama's daughter, Sasha, has gone viral across social media platforms. The video has since been deleted but the former First Daughter is now facing criticism on social media for not wearing a mask and failing to maintain social distance amid a pandemic.

The 15-second clip, set to Popp Hunna's 2020 track "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)," shows Sasha, a sophomore at the University of Michigan, alongside seven of her friends. Sasha and her pals are all without a mask, lip syncing and performing a choreographed dance routine to the profanity-laced song in what appears to be an apartment.

The 19-year-old can be seen wearing a low-cut sheer black blouse and chunky gold necklaces, as she shows off her long white nails while performing several viral TikTok moves, including the infamous "woah."

The TikTok video, which was posted by one of the dancers in the clip, has since been deleted but not before being reposted by users on Twitter. Watch the video below:

Sasha Draws Criticism on Social Media

The video has now sparked outrage on social media with users, mostly conservatives, voicing their anger over the fact that Sasha and her friends are not wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance in the TikTok video in the middle of a pandemic.

"Where are their masks and how is this Social distancing?? Asking for a friend," wrote one user, while another commented, "Spreading Covid like morons. This is why we're still in a pandemic."

"Funny how if that was Baron Trump the internet would be on fire cause no one is wearing a mask or social distancing. Isn't equality wonderful," tweeted yet another.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the clip was filmed amid the pandemic, or if it was recorded before the coronavirus outbreak.

This is not the first time Sasha's TikTok videos have sparked controversy. In October, the college sophomore was dragged on social media after a TikTok video of her rapping the N-word while performing Moneybagg Yo's 'Said Sum' song with a friend went viral on social media. The clip was also deleted in the wake of the backlash.