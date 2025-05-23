Sarah Milgrim: Mom of Israeli Diplomat Killed in DC Jewish Museum Shooting Found Out About Her Death from News Reports Just Before Going to Sleep

Sarah Milgrim's parents were preparing to go to sleep on Wednesday night when they came across news reports of a shooting that had taken place at an American Jewish Committee event. Her mother, Nancy, said she knew that Sarah was a fellow at the organization and immediately contacted authorities to check if her daughter was a victim.

When none of the agencies could give her answers, Nancy turned to a family locator app and saw that Sarah's location was pinned at the Capital Jewish Museum—the scene of the shooting. "I pretty much already knew," a heartbroken Nancy told the New York Times Thursday. "I was hoping to be wrong."

Tragic News Comes Through News Reports

Nancy Milgrim shared that her phone rang soon after, and when she answered, it was Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the United States, on the line. Sarah's father, Robert, added that during the call, Leiter pointed to the growing wave of anti-Semitism in the U.S. since the October 7 attacks on Israel.

"What went through my mind is, I feel the antisemitism that has surfaced since Oct. 7 and also since the election of President Trump," Robert said. "It's just an extension of my worst fears."

The couple, who were planning to get engaged soon, had been at the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night for a Young Diplomats gathering organized by the American Jewish Committee.

After the event ended, Lischinsky and Milgrim were standing outside with others when a shooter came up and started firing. "Two beautiful young people were gunned down last night needlessly. No parents should have to be called and told that their children were violently murdered leaving a religious event at the Jewish Museum," said Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"That should never happen in this world and not in our country. And this person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Lischinsky, 30, had recently purchased an engagement ring and was only a few days away from proposing to 26-year-old Milgrim during an upcoming trip to Jerusalem, according to Leiter.

"The ironic part is that we were worried for our daughter's safety in Israel," Robert said. "But she was murdered three days before going."

Not Only in Israel, Even US Not Safe

Back in 2017, Milgrim's high school in Kansas was graffitied with swastikas, making her feel unsafe as a Jewish teenager. "I worry about going to my synagogue, and now I have to worry about safety at my school. And that shouldn't be a thing," she said in an interview with KSHB at the time.

Milgrim later worked in the public diplomacy division of the Israeli Embassy, where she was responsible for coordinating trips and delegations to Israel.

On her LinkedIn profile, Milgrim said that her true passion "lies at the intersection of peacebuilding, religious engagement, and environmental work." As a Jewish educator, she led thoughtful conversations on the political dynamics between Israel and Palestine.

She had also worked in Tel Aviv with Tech2Peace, an organization focused on offering high-tech and entrepreneurship training while also fostering conflict resolution between young Palestinians and Israelis.

Milgrim earned a certificate in religious engagement and peacebuilding from the United States Institute of Peace — a Congress-funded organization dedicated to promoting peaceful conflict resolution.

She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Kansas in 2021, majoring in environmental studies and minoring in anthropology. She later earned a master's degree in international affairs from American University.

Her Instagram bio featured a yellow ribbon and a Hebrew quote from Deuteronomy: "Justice, justice you shall pursue."