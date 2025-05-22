Elias Rodriguez: Terror Suspect Who Killed Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Had Ties to Radical Left-Wing Group and Took Part in BLM Protests

The alleged gunman accused of killing two Israeli Embassy staffers has ties to a radical left-wing group known for leading Black Lives Matter protests and strongly supporting the Palestinian cause. Elias Rodriguez, 31, admitted to killing the couple outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

The suspect was reportedly shouting, "Free, free Palestine," during the shooting and also at the time of his arrest, according to police. As authorities continued to search for a motive behind the brutal antisemitic attack, new details were emerging about Rodriguez's background as an anti-Israel activist. A video has emerged that appears to show Rodriguez apparently pro-Palestine chants while being arrested.

Deep Ties with Left-Wing Group

Rodriguez was once linked to the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a far-left group known for frequently sharing anti-Israel content on its social media platforms. "End the genocide. Israel out of Gaza now," the group posted on Wednesday — a few hours before the DC shooting.

"We reject any attempt to associate the PSL with the DC shooting. Elias Rodriguez is not a member of the PSL," the group said in an X post early Thursday.

"He had a brief association with one branch of the PSL that ended in 2017. We know of no contact with him in over 7 years. We have nothing to do with this shooting and do not support it."

In a now-deleted article from the group's Liberation news site, Rodriguez was identified as a member who took part in a 2017 Black Lives Matter demonstration outside the residence of then-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The protest marked the anniversary of the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager shot dead by a Chicago police officer.

During the rally, Rodriguez slammed Amazon, accusing the company of failing to distribute its wealth to Black communities. "[Amazon's] whitening of Seattle is structurally racist and a direct danger to all workers who live in that city," he was quoted as saying.

"So do we in Chicago and all across the country want a nation of cities dominated and occupied by massive corporations where only the rich and white can live and the vast majority of us must live on the edges of the city and society living in deeper and deeper poverty?"

A Student Who Knew a Lot About the Black

Rodriguez earlier worked as an oral history researcher at The HistoryMakers, a nonprofit organization focused on preserving African American history, according to his LinkedIn bio. His biography on the organization's website, which was taken down after the shooting, mentioned that he earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

"Prior to joining The HistoryMakers in 2023, he worked as a content writer for commercial and noncommercial firms in the technology space, both national and regionally based," the bio page stated.

"He enjoys reading and writing fiction, live music, film, and exploring new places."

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was being interviewed by the FBI and D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department early Thursday as investigators worked to uncover his background.

Witnesses reported seeing a visibly distressed Rodriguez walking nervously outside the museum shortly after the shooting occurred.

Believing he was in need of help, bystanders offered him water and support—unaware that he was actually the suspected shooter. According to witnesses and police, when officers reached the scene, he pulled out a red keffiyeh and repeatedly shouted, "Free Palestine."

Video captured the accused attacker—dressed in a suit jacket and slacks—being led away in handcuffs following the incident.