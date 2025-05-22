Who Is Elias Rodriguez? Capital Jewish Museum Shooter IDed as 30-Year-Old Chicago Man Who Kept Shouting 'Free Free Palestine' During Arrest

The gunman, who shot dead two Israeli embassy staffers outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, has been identified. Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago was identified by authorities as the suspect behind the deadly Capital Jewish Museum shooting.

Rodriguez has since been arrested and is being questioned by the police. Authorities also confirmed that the suspect had no previous contact with law enforcement. A weapon was recovered at the scene. Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said that the suspect was seen walking back and forth outside the museum before he was arrested. He was reportedly shouting, "Free Palestine, Free Palestine" after the shooting.

Social Media Profile of Suspect Emerges

Investigators have not yet revealed a motive behind the shooting but said the case remains under active investigation. This came as LinkedIn profile and a photo allegedly linked to Rodriguez have appeared on social media.

Although unconfirmed, the profile lists his location as Chicago, Illinois, and mentions a connection to the American Osteopathic Association, Inc. (AOIA). However, there has been no official confirmation on this.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral that appears to show Rodriguez being taken into police custody, while he chants "Free Palestine."

Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, confirmed that the two victims attacked on Wednesday night—a man and a woman—were employees of the Israeli embassy.

"Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line," Danon wrote on X. "We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world."

Gunfire erupted outside the museum at 575 3rd Street NW, close to the FBI field office and the U.S. attorney's office, according to the report. Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, confirmed that his organization was holding a Young Diplomats gathering at the museum at that time.

"We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue," he said.

"At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families."

Mayhem in DC

The sold-out event was promoted as an evening aimed at connecting Jewish young professionals (ages 22 to 45) with members of the diplomatic community in D.C. It was described as a night focused on promoting unity and honoring Jewish culture, with offerings such as appetizers, drinks, discussions, and a special guest speaker.

The event was scheduled between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with the shooting taking place shortly after, around 9:15 p.m.

Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy, said that the two were shot "at close range" while attending the event.

Initial reports indicated that one of the victims was died at the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Later updates confirmed that both victims had died.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed her presence at the scene, accompanied by Washington, D.C. attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. "Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more," Bondi tweeted.

Homeland Security's Krisi Noem pledged to hold the "depraved" gunman to justice. "Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC," she posted online.

"We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims."