Who Was Sarah Harding? The Girls Aloud Singer Succumbed to Cancer

Singer Sarah Harding has passed away at the age of 39. Her mother has confirmed the news of her death on Instagram.

"It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease â€“ she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead.- Marie x"

Who was Sarah Harding?

Her journey in showbiz kick-started with ITV reality series Popstars: The Rivals, but before that she worked as a nightclub promoter, a waitress at Pizza Hut, and a BT phone operator. She entered the last stage of the show to find a place in Girls Aloud.

The girl group, which became the biggest-selling girl group of the 21 century, sell 4.3 million albums. Between 2002 and 2012, they scored 21 singles that topped the UK charts. After the group was split, she acted in Run for Your Wife, and St. Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold.

In 2017, she won Celebrity Big Brother.

Devastating News

Last year, Sarah Harding had revealed about being diagnosed with breast cancer and it spread to her other part of her body. She wrote, "I feel now is the right time to share what's been going on. There's no easy way to say this and actually it doesn't even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body."

"I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can. I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn't my intention... My amazing mum, family, and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I'm getting on. In the meantime, I hope you'll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time."

Her well-wishers, fans, and celebrities friends have mourned the death of the singer. Check out condolence tweets:

Condolence Tweets

Katie Price: I'm devastated to hear my friend, @sarahnicoleharding has passed. You were always such a genuine and honest person, I will remember the all laughs we used to have back in the day...I always valued Sarah's friendship and my thoughts go out to her family and friends. â¤

Zack: Devastating news. Girls Aloud shaped me as a young queer man and I found refuge in their music. I will forever be grateful for what Sarah Harding did and may her legacy live on â™¥ï¸

Sean Beard: Sean Bernard: Girls Aloud were the best band these islands produced this century, and Sarah Harding was the engine of their raucous, hell-for-leather spirit that always made me feel like I was at the party, even when I was a lost and lonely kid. RIP, raise a glass for her today x

Topher Taylor: I met Sarah Harding over 10 yrs ago at @KylieeG

's boss' BDay. Full of celebs & media. I had about Â£8 to my name. She clocked I couldn't afford drinks & poured me vodka from the big table bottle & champagne ALL NIGHT. Literally. Just to be nice. Only a small thing but how nice â™¥ï¸.

She was wearing this beautiful gown and I will always have this stunning mental image of her that night. Making sure I felt welcome. We also sang Biology in the toilets. I saw her out and about when I used to party and she was always so friendly. Rest in Peace. â™¥ï¸

Marissa Jade: Just heard the news. Glad you are in a better place. Feels like yesterday we were in the CBB house and I was giving you a therapy session on how to stay calm, strong & don't leave the house! No more pain beautiful. Rip

@SarahNHarding

G: sarah harding was always a highlight of the (many!) girls aloud shows i saw during their active period, a proper livewire on stage, always gave everything she had knowing this was coming hasn't made it any easier to hear, she will be so missed

Suzie's Stolen Champagne Clinking glasses: Heartbreaking to hear about Sarah Harding. Girls Aloud are definitely one of the UK's definitive girl groups and she was the energetic sparky one just being herself. Always wild and always up for a laugh. rest in peace x

matt horwood: Sarah Harding said "Don't Be Bitter, Glitter" and I really think we could all stand to embody that a little bit more

This is such devastating news and I hope Sarah's loved ones have all the support they need right now. It is so sad regardless of whether you are a GA fan or not, but I hope all those who are stans take care of themselves today â¤ï¸

Mikey Graham / Boyzone: I am so so sad to hear of the passing the the lovely Sarah Harding. Way too young.Her high energy was infectious and great fun to be around. Now she has returned home to the source and free from all pain. R.I.P girl. X

Alex Beresford: Such sad news to hear the passing of Sarah Harding. Had the pleasure of meeting her a few times and sat down to interview her once. On all occasions she was so lovely. A tragic loss to breast cancer. RIP xxx

Martin Kemp: Sarah Harding So sad, my heart goes out to all your friends and family and all your fans..Rest in peace!

Vernon Kay: Very sad news.

From the moment Pop Idol finished GA were regularly on T4 and Radio1. Sarah was always the driving energy in the room....RIP.

Geri Horner: Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You'll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world. X