Angelina Jolie's estranged husband, Brad Pitt, is reported to be developing a flirtatious bond with his former wife Jennifer Aniston, as he attended her 50th birthday party and Christmas bash organised recently.

Pitt and Aniston first went on a date, arranged by their managers, in 1998. Love blossomed, and the two tied the knot in July 2000. Four years later, Pitt met Jolie on the sets of Mr and Mrs. Smith, and things changed from there.

A year later, in January 2005, Pitt and Aniston announced that they were splitting without mentioning the reason. But the world knew that Pitt was romantically involved with Jolie. They finally got divorced in 2005. During an interview, Aniston had admitted to being shocked when pictures of her husband and Jolie during their holiday in Africa were splashed in the media. "The world was shocked, and I was shocked. I can't say it was one of the highlights of my year. Who would deal with that and say, 'Isn't that sweet! That looks like fun!'? But sh*t happens. You joke and say, 'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," she had said.

Pitt and Aniston insist on having a platonic bond

Ever since their divorce, both Pitt and Aniston have maintained a cordial relationship with each other. US Weekly reported a source as saying: "Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times. They dig each other's sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they're together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that."

"It took a while for Jen to heal and for Brad to stop feeling bad for how he left her back in 2005... This is something they've taken their time with, and they're well aware of the hysteria around their relationship among their fans. Their bond is solid. They've come a really long way."

Pitt separated from Angelina in 2016

Rumors of Pitt and Aniston getting back together grew stronger after his split from wife Jolie. After being together for more than a decade, Pitt and Jolie, often known as 'Brangelina,' officially filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, two years after they tied the knot.

While the real reason behind their divorce has not been revealed, it came a day after an incident on a plane where Pitt lost control and hit their eldest son Maddox (16). The couple have six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.