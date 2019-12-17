All was certainly merry and bright at the tree trimming party of former Friends star Jennifer Aniston after it was reported that her ex husband, Brad Pitt, was invited to join the festivities.The Horrible Bosses actress hosts a tree trimming party each year, and the event took place on Saturday. According to People magazine, Aniston invited a number of famous faces in addition to her Thelma and Louise star ex, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Jimmy Kimmel. However, celebrity followers have been most excited about the news that Pitt was among those present,

"They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly," a source explained.

This is a huge change from when the pair first divorced, after which Aniston famously claimed that Pitt had a "sensitivity chip" missing after he left her for his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie.

Insiders have since claimed that the two have made steps to mend their relationship

"Aniston put her ex-husband on her invite list weeks ago and Pitt was in town and happily chose to attend to help her celebrate the milestone birthday," added another insider to Entertainment Tonight.

The source added that Pitt and Aniston did not spend a large amount of time together, but that he was seen hugging her.

"They've come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life," the insider continued.

"There are truly no hard feelings between them... They both realize that anytime they cross paths people talk about a reunion. He came on his own and quietly entered the party. They had heavy security, kept a ban on social media, and hoped for the best."

Many believe that a thaw in the relationship happened after Pitt contacted his ex wife after her mother passed away. The Morning Show star was reportedly touched that he understood what a difficult time it was for her.

Jennifer is also friends with her other ex

Aniston also has a good relationship with her other ex-husband, Justin Theroux. The two Hollywood stars realized that they were better as friends, and remain on good terms.

Meanwhile, though fans of Pitt and Aniston may be hoping that his presence at her holiday party might mean that romance is in the cards for the pair, it doesn't look like any sparks are in the cards just yet.

As previously reported by The International Business Times, Aniston recent told Howard Stern in a Sirius XM interview that she was very happy being single, and preferred to focus on her work for the time being.