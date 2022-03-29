Sandra Mckenzie: Former 90s Pop Star Stabbed '49 Times' By Oxford Neighbor Who Killed His Wife

Former 90s singer Sandra Mckenzie, who survived a horrific knife attack has said she felt "all the life going out my body" when being strangled by a convicted wife killer. According to a Daily Star report, Mckenzie, 63, was stabbed as many as 49 times by her convicted neighbor Stephen Allum, who was jailed for life in 2021 after he admitted to attempting the murder crime.

Mckenzie, who was a part of the 90s 'Whole Lotta Love' hitmakers Goldbug has shared that she thought she wouldn't live after her attacker left her with multiple stab wounds in the murder attempt.

Allum is also known to have killed his wife in the past and was given a hospital order 23 years ago. Recalling the terrifying knife attack, McKenzie said, "It was absolutely terrifying. He was strangling me and I just felt all the life going out my body. I was absolutely terrified. I thought I was going to die."

The incident took place in Oxford in January 2021. Reportedly, the criminal lived next door to McKenzie in the Littlemore property, where the former singer still lives and is now desperate to leave the place.

The former singer also revealed that initially she "got friendly" with her attacker. "He invited me around for dinner but I kept putting it off. We used to meet in the garden when we went for a cigarette," Mckenzie said.

However, last year on January 24, Allum invited her to his flat and as soon as she went to his place, he attacked her. "The minute I went round he grabbed my throat and pulled me out to the back garden and took me out, got me on the ground. He was strangling me, punching my face. He kept stabbing me in the chest," the former pop star said.

Speaking of the brutal assault, Mckenzie said she had suffered 49 separate stab wounds from the attack and was bedridden for eight months following the incident. The former singer now has a walking frame but still feels pain on the leg if she puts any weight.