A nurse who allegedly strangled his girlfriend who was a doctor because 'she gave him coronavirus or COVID-19' has got charged with murder. Antonio De Pace, as per reports, called the police to inform them that he had murdered his girlfriend Lorena Quaranta. The cops discovered the woman's dead body in their apartment in Italy, Pace was found on the floor after cutting his wrists, as per reports. He was saved by Lorena's hospital colleagues. The couple had been working at a hospital in Messina, Sicily.

Pace was taken to the prosecutors as he allegedly made the confession. "I killed her because she gave me coronavirus," he said. The prosecutors now charged him with premeditated murder, as per reports. The woman was strangled to death in the apartment where they lived on March 31. Following a violent fight, Pace allegedly hit Lorena on the forehead with an object and knocked her out. He allegedly climbed on top of her and suffocated her. After that, he tried to take his own life but got saved.

Man Kills Girlfriend Blaming COVID-19

The man reportedly called the cops and confessed saying he did it as she had infected him with the virus. But later tests indicated that neither of them had the virus. Reportedly he had sent messages to the family members that were later deleted, in which he talked about his intention of transferring his savings to his nephew.

As per the prosecution, this is proof that he had planned the crime. Lorena had posted a message about 41 Italian doctors dying due to the pandemic. "Now more than ever we need to demonstrate responsibility and love for life. You must show respect for yourselves, your families and the country. You must think and remember those that dedicate their lives daily to looking after our sick. Let's stick together everyone staying at home. Let's avoid the next one falling sick is a loved one or ourselves," she wrote.

The deadly virus outbreak has been creating a major stir around the world in recent times. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021, however, Russia launched a vaccine that it claimed to be the first one to tackle the pandemic.