Michigan School Shooter Ethan Crumbley's Parents Emptied his Bank Account after his Arrest; Made Plans to Flee

Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley's parents drained his bank account after his arrest, a court has heard. The 15-year-old sophomore went on a killing spree and opened fire in the corridor of Oxford High, killing 4 students. He used the gun gifted by his parents in the carnage on November 30.

Ethan Crumbley's parents, James, and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Oxford High School killings. They have pleaded non-guilty to the charges against them. Their bond was set on $500,000. During a court appearance on Friday, January 7, James and Jennifer requested the judge to lower their bail amount to $100,000.

The Oakland County Judge, however, declined to lower the bail amount citing that the pair poses a flight risk. The parents are accused of ignoring the 'disturbing signs' exhibited by their son in the days leading up to the shooting.

Ethan Crumbley's parents withdrew $3000 from his account

Ethan Crumbley allegedly scribbled the drawings of a gun and disturbing messages which were found by a teacher the morning of the shooting. His parents were called to the school to inform them of the same. They, however, refused to take him home, and later that day Ethan Crumbley wreaked havoc in the school with a gun gifted by his parents.

According to DailyMail, assistant prosecutor Marc Keast told a judge that Ethan Crumbley's parents withdrew $3000 from his account after he was arrested, leaving only 99 cents.

Flight risk

During Friday's hearing, James and Jennifer's attorneys, Mariell Lehman and Shannon Smith argued that the pair have enough relations in the community that they would stay in Michigan if their bail amount is reduced. Prosecutor Karen McDonald, counter-argued that the couples pose a flight risk as they had made plans to flee the state only a few hours after their son's arrest.

McDonald noted that the couple had plans to sell their horses once they were in Florida. The couple was arrested from an art studio in Detroit after a large-scale manhunt.

'The Crumbleys hadn't expected a school shooting would occur'

The defense attorneys, however, noted that the couple hadn't 'expected' that 'a school shooting would take place, or that their son would be responsible.'

Earlier on Friday, Ethan Crumbley waived a key hearing, which means his case would now move straight to the trial court. He is charged as an adult in the killing of Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.