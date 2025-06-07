Sana Yousaf: TikTok Star Shot Dead at Her Home by Obsessed Man She Had Repeatedly Rejected on Social Media

A TikTok star in Pakistan was shot dead in what authorities have called a "brutal" killing, reportedly committed by a man she had turned down multiple times on social media. Sana Yousaf, who had celebrated her 17th birthday just a week earlier, was shot dead at her home in Islamabad by an intruder who had been persistently messaging and disturbing her.

However, the obsessed man finally showed up at her home on Monday night. According to law enforcement, the suspect loitered outside for some time before making his way into the house, where he opened fire and hit her twice, killing her instantly. Sana was pronounced dead at the scene.

Obsessed Man Kills TikTok Star

After fatally shooting the teenage influencer, who had amassed 1.5 million followers on TikTok, the attacker stole her phone and fled the scene. Police have since taken a 22-year-old man into custody on murder charges and have recovered both the weapon used in the killing and the victim's phone.

Islamabad Police Chief Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi told reporters that Sana was killed as a consequence of "multiple refusals" she had made.

"The boy was trying to reach out to her time and again," Rizvi said. "It was a gruesome and cold-blooded murder."

Authorities said that Sana's killing triggered a "wave of concern," leading to "immense" pressure on law enforcement to quickly identify and capture the suspect.

Sana's grieving father, Syed Yousaf Hassan, shared with the BBC that she was his only daughter.

Describing her as "very brave," he said that Sana had never spoken about the suspect or reported any signs of threatening behavior prior to the incident.

Killed Mercilessly

Syed said that Sana's aunt was present in the house when the suspect broke in by force. He allegedly threatened to shoot her before escaping the scene. A devastated Syed also said that Sana has been buried in Chitral, located about 250 miles from Islamabad.

The young TikTok star gained widespread popularity for her advocacy of women's rights in Pakistan, building a large following of 1.5 million users through her videos.

Just hours after her tragic death, a pre-scheduled TikTok video was posted, capturing moments from her recent 17th birthday celebration.

In the emotional final post, she was seen on a rooftop terrace enjoying pizza with friends before slicing her birthday cake.