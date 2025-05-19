Emilie Kiser: TikTok Influencer Mourns Death of 3-Year-Old Son After He Was Found Unconscious in Family's Backyard Pool

Influencer Emilie Kiser is mourning the devastating loss of her three-year-old son, who died after a drowning incident in Arizona. Trigg, the young son of the popular TikTok personality, died days after being found unresponsive in the family's backyard pool, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Authorities confirmed on Sunday that the toddler had died from his injuries after being hospitalized in critical condition since May 12, as reported by KBTX. On Wednesday, the Chandler Fire Department told Arizona's 12 News that a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition, though they did not reveal his identity. It was later revealed that Trigg died from his injuries after fighting for days.

Kiser Devastated After Son's Death

Last week, emergency responders arrived at the scene and found Trigg unresponsive — they immediately began life-saving measures. After performing CPR, the child was first rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Officials have since offered their condolences to the Kiser family and said that no additional detail about the child's condition will be shared, in order to respect the family's privacy.

The circumstances surrounding Trigg's death remain under investigation.

Kiser, who has gained 3.1 million followers on TikTok and more than 1 million on Instagram, shot to fame by regularly sharing videos of her everyday life.

Following the heartbreaking incident, fans quickly noticed her absence from social media, sparking concern that something might be wrong.

Concerns grew even more when the 26-year-old influencer did not reply to messages from her concerned followers.

Gone too Soon

Kiser and her husband, Brady, welcomed their first son, Trigg, in July 2021. Their family grew again in March when they celebrated the birth of their second son, Teddy. "WE GOTTA BABY GROWING ️," they wrote on Instagram in September 2024. "We can not wait to add another angel to our family. Whatever you are, we love you so much already ."

Announcing Teddy's birth in March, the influencer shared on Instagram, "We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst."

"I am so grateful for a smooth delivery, a healthy baby, and the best husband. Could not have done it without my rock @bradykiser. The love I have for my boys is infinite," she added.