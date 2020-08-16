A teacher from East Side Union High School District has been sent on administrative leave by the school administration after he appeared shirtless flaunting his bare-chest on camera during an online distance-learning class on Friday, according to a local news website The Mercury News.

Elizabeth Avila, the mother of the student attending the online class said that her daughter, a freshman at San Jose's Silver Creek High School, was attending her second mathematics class of the current academic year after registering herself for the course only to see her teacher shirtless during the video class, which is a violation of the dress code the teacher himself had delineated just days before.

Student Could Not Concentrate

Avila said that her daughter wasn't feeling comfortable seeing the shirtless teacher on her computer screen. She said her daughter couldn't concentrate on the topic being discussed as all she could see was this old man's bare-chest on camera in her bedroom.

The girl took a screenshot of her teacher and called her. Avila immediately contacted the school authority and sought clarification. Later, the school communicated to Avila that the teacher had been placed on administrative leave.

Moreover, Superintendent Chris Funk in an email said that the person in the picture has been identified as a district employee. However, he refused to disclose any further information about the employee. Funk said, "I will say that the behavior is unacceptable, unprofessional and violates several district policies." Avila said she was worried and doubted that the teacher might engage in some other problematic behavior.

Funk said the situation is under investigation and that in situations like this, an employee is immediately placed on temporary leave from a job assignment pending the final result of the investigation. Reports in a local news portal said that the reason behind the teacher's decision on going topless during the online class wasn't immediately clear if it was due to the weather condition as San Jose recorded 103 degrees in the mercury scale beating last year's record on Friday.