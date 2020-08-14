Joey King, the youth sensation on Netflix, is making heads turn not only with her flicks but also her super hot looks. The diva recently shared a picture on her official Instagram account which shows her flaunting her sideboob. Well, the Kissing Booth 2 actor is seen going topless for popular magazine Cosmopolitan's September Cover shoot. Sharing the eye-catching photo, Joey captioned: "More from my September cover shoot @cosmopolitan. I get to type "September cover shoot" about myself omg who is she?!"

Joey's latest film, The Kissing Booth 2, has won millions of hearts and she already has a huge fan base. She recently celebrated her 21st birthday. Talking to Cosmopolitan during an interview, the 21-year-old Kissing Booth actor and Los Angeles native expressed that the last thing anyone needs during this pandemic situation and painful reckoning of racism in the country is celebrity profiles. However, she said that this is what she has to do due to her name and fame as a young Hollywood actor.

The Netflix actor, in another interview of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, revealed that she couldn't date another actor after her co-star Jacob Elordi. The actor got super real about her dating life after her very silent split with her Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi. Joey doesn't have any bad blood for Elordi and she thinks it was a good thing that she dated him in the first place. Appreciating the time spent with Elordi, she said: "I learned the most I've ever learned in my life from him."

Meanwhile, Joey has made millions of fans drool over her latest photo shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine's cover page. Millions of fans liked and commented on her super hot pictures. Admiring her super sensuous looks, her Kissing Booth co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez aka Marco on Instagram wrote" "Joey. This bananas. Holy moly." Check out the latest photo of Joey King here.