Maria Fernanda Yepes aka Maria Felina, the new Netflix hottie who has taken the video streaming-platform by storm with her sultry performances in revealing outfits, has stunned fans with her new Instagram post. The Dark Desire actor has already won millions of hearts worldwide with her on-screen sizzling character, Brenda Castillo, who happens to have multiple affairs with handsome men. Her on-screen presence has left millions of fans wanting more.

Maria's latest update is making heads turn on the photo-sharing platform. The actor has even shared the location where the picture has been clicked. Her geotag reveals that the diva is vacationing in Mexico island and she has stationed at Hotel Casa Sandra in Holbox. The picture has left several fans amazed.

It has managed to attract millions of fans across the world. In the eye-popping photograph, Maria is seen giving a sweet pose with a broad smile on her face. She looked stunning with her sun-kissed face and shadows on her flawless figure. The picture managed to grab several likes and views within a short time on the social media platform.

Maria Fernanda Yepes' Early Life and Career

The 39-year-old actor was born at Medellin in Columbia in the year 1980. She is mostly known for her role as Jessica Beltran, in the hit Telemundo Sin Senos no hay Paraíso. She also played starred in a Colombian television series Rosario Tijeras and played its titular character.

Maria Fernanda Yepes' Dating Life And Past Affairs

The Colombian actress is not very different from her onscreen character Brenda. The diva had had several relationships in the past and hence reports said that the Dark Desire actor's real-life affairs are harder to keep tracking. Reportedly, the hot Maria is dating Spanish actor José María Galeano at present. Reports on several websites say that the couple began dating back in 2016 and have been in a relationship for almost 5 years now. Maria never got engaged but she had earlier dated Matías Novoa and Arap Bethke.