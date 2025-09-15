San Diego Teacher's Aide Admits to Sexual Relationship with Her Student

A California school aide faces up to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to having sex with a teen boy she met at a San Diego-area high school where she was contracted to work as a third-party employee.

Lisette Ortega Veles, 32, pleaded guilty to unlawfully engaging in sexual intercourse and oral copulation with a 17-year-old at Mar Vista High School on Thursday, NBC 7 San Diego reported, citing the district attorney's office.

As previously reported, law enforcement was called to the Imperial Beach campus on May 19 when they received reports of a student support aide having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators launched a probe and uncovered that Ortega's tryst with the minor was going on for a year and incidents took place off-campus. Detectives alleged Ortega tried to keep the student from telling anyone about the sexual assault, per NBC 7.

Ortega was a contracted student support aide working at the high school through third-party contractor Ro Health. The company staffs schools, private nursing homes and other places with skilled mental health professionals and nurses. On May 21, Ortega was arrested and charged with a slew of sex crimes related to her relationship with the minor.

She was charged with committing oral copulation with a victim under 18, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, where the minor is more than three years younger, arranging a meeting with a minor for the purposes of committing a lewd act, communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a lewd act and attempting to dissuade a victim.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29 in the South County Courthouse in Chula Vista, according to court records viewed by The Post. She faces up to five years in state prison.