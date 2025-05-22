Female San Diego School Support Aide Arrested for Having a Sexual Relationship with Student

San Diego Sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman who's accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student from Mar Vista High School in Imperial Beach, the Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Lisette Ortega Veles, 31, is a contracted Student Support Aide and employed by RO Healthcare, a third-party contractor used by Mar Vista High School.

Veles Engaged in Oral Copulation, Sexual Intercourse with the Minor

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call on May 19 to investigate an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Sexual Assault Unit also responded to the call to help deputies investigate.

Investigators had probable cause to believe Ortega Veles had committed oral copulation on a minor, had unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, arranged a meeting with a minor for the purposes of committing a lewd act, spoke with a minor with intent to commit the lewd act and attempted to dissuade a victim.

RO Healthcare Releases Statement

In a statement to CBS 8, Jeff Widmyer, the Chief Executive Officer at RO Healthcare, said:

"At Ro Health, safety is our top priority. It is our privilege to serve the medically fragile population, and we are committed to doing so with the highest degree of care. As such, we take these allegations extremely seriously. We are doing everything we can to investigate the issue and to respond appropriately. We hold student safety as paramount to our mission. Ro Health has a Joint Commission approved employee screening process. In addition to validating competency, we conduct thorough background checks, including DOJ and FBI fingerprint clearance."

Deputies arrested Ortega Veles Wednesday, May 21, and she was booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility. She is being held on $250,000 bail and will be arraigned Friday, May 23.