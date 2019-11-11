As we approach the end of the year, we're going to start hearing more and more about smartphones that will be releasing next year and among them is Samsung's flagship Galaxy S11.Additional details about the upcoming handset have surfaced over the weekend, painting an image of what will undoubtedly make the Galaxy S11 one of the most attractive phones of 2020.

Screen Size and Display

Popular phone leaker Evan Blass revealed that Samsung will follow last year's formula and sell three separate versions of the flagship device, each with a varying screen size. The smallest of the lot and the successor to the Galaxy S10e will feature a 6.4-inch display, the Galaxy S10's replacement will get a 6-7-inch screen, and the S11+ will feature the biggest display, which comes in at a mammoth 6.9-inches.

In a separate tweet he posted later, Blass went on to add that there is a possibility that the Galaxy S11e could feature a smaller 6.2inch panel instead of the 6.4-inch display he mentioned earlier. Nevertheless, the new screen sizes are a significant bump over the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e, the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ then, which means these phones are going to take up a serious amount of real estate in your pocket or bag.

Blass also noted that all three devices in the S11 series will feature curved-edge displays, which means that even the lower-priced S11e's standard flat panel will be replaced with a curved display.

5G Connectivity, Cameras and Battery

Blass, who is among the most consistent and well-informed tipsters out there, pointed out that the S11e and S11 will come with 5G and LTE connectivity while the S11+ model will only will only offer a 5G version.

The folks at XDA Developers discovered a mention of a 108MP resolution mode in the Samsung Galaxy camera app, suggesting that the S11 devices could feature a 108MP sensor. Samsung and Xiaomi jointly developed the 108 MP ISOCELL Bright HMX that has been used in the latter's CC9 Pro, Mi Mix Alpha and Mi Note 10. There's a chance the Galaxy S11 phones could feature the same sensor, albeit perhaps with some modifications.

Samsung's upcoming flagship line-up, which is expected to arrive in February 2020, could be equipped with bigger batteries than their predecessors. According to Ice Universe, the smallest of the devices will be powered by a battery in the range of 4,000 mAh and the biggest S11+ will sport a much higher 5,000 mAh battery.