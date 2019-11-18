Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 are great smartphones but if you're planning to purchase a new smartphone under the same brand then you might want to wait a few more months for Samsung's next flagship series: the Samsung Galaxy S11.

Popular phone leaker Evan Blass and Ice Universe recently revealed that Samsung's next flagship offering will be larger in size and feature a completely revamped design along with 5G connectivity and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Display

As we previously reported, Blass revealed that Samsung will follow last year's format and sell three separate versions of the flagship device, each with a varying screen size. The smallest of the lot and the successor to the Galaxy S10e will feature a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch display, the Galaxy S10's replacement will get a 6-7-inch screen, and the S11+ will feature the biggest display, which comes in at a mammoth 6.9-inches.

This means that the smallest S11 device will have a display as large as this year's S10+. He also pointed out that all models will feature curved-edge displays as opposed to flat-panel displays that came with the Galaxy S10e.

Release Date

As far as the flagship devices' arrival is concerned, Blass said that the phones could arrive as early as mid-February but it will certainly be before the end of the month.

Design

Based on the information available, Ice Universe showed off 3D renders of the upcoming Galaxy S11 and the bezels appear to be the thinnest they've ever been. The punch-hole camera on the S11 series also moves to the centre of the display and will be smaller in size compared to its predecessors.

Camera and Features

In addition to leaks brought forward by Blass and Ice Universe, XDA Developers also found further evidence of the Galaxy S11's superior camera features as opposed to its predecessors.

An APK teardown of the Samsung Camera app revealed a hidden code suggesting a Director's View Mode (shooting with multiple cameras simultaneously), Night Hyperlapse (seemingly similar to the Astrophotography mode offered on Pixel 4 devices) and Single Take Photo (a burst mode that captures a single scene by combining several photos together)

The folks at XDA Developers also found proof that the S11 will allow users to shoot 8K video footage at 30 fps and will include a 108 megapixel camera, codenamed "Hubble" due to its amazing optical zoom capabilities.

Specs

Blass, who is quite consistent with his information, also added that Samsung will offer 5G versions across all variants. The phones will also get a big performance upgrade with Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 865 chipset, next-gen memory, a supersized fingerprint reader and much bigger batteries (4,000 mAh and 5,000 mAh batteries for the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+) and new battery tech which promises a full charge in less than 30 minutes.