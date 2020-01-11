We already know that Samsung will unveil its flagship Galaxy S11 devices on Feb. 11 along with its brand new foldable, the Galaxy Fold 2. We're also hearing that both devices will get brand new names: Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Bloom, as opposed to the previously expected S11 and Fold 2 monikers.

Apart from the names, we also know what to expect from both handsets in terms of specs and features, and a new leak might have just revealed the release date and pricing details of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 line-up: Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The S20 will serve as the predecessor to the Samsung's Galaxy S10e while the S20+ and the S20 Ultra will replace last year's S10 and S10+ devices respectively.

The Galaxy S20 has been the subject of rumours and speculation over the last few months, Phone Arena has just dropped a new leak that details the main specs of all three S20 devices based off all the chatter. The report even lists the camera specs for all three handsets, reminding us that while all three models will be equipped with the 108-megapixel primary camera, the S20 Ultra will be the only variant to feature Samsung's first periscope "Space Zoom" camera.

Release Date

Interestingly enough, the report also mentions the release dates for the three phones, claiming that the Galaxy S20 series will be available on March 6. While this makes sense given that previous generations of Galaxy S smartphones have also arrived in early March, we have no idea where the blog has sourced this information from but it's not known to leak information about phones that have not yet released.

Pricing

Phone Arena also mentions the pricing of Samsung's upcoming S20 offering. While the S20 will retail for $799, users will have to cough up $999 for the S20+ (5G Model), and $1,099 for the S20 Ultra variant. Once again, we'd like to point out that we have no idea whether we're looking at assumptions based off last generation's price range or newly obtained information from leaks.

As we get closer to the Galaxy S20 launch event next month, we'll learn more about all three handsets, including actual prices and release dates.