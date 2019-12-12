We already know that smartphone glass suppliers are working on ultra-thin flexible glass displays for foldable devices as opposed to the plastic screens on existing foldables in the market. Now, it seems like Samsung might beat be on the cusp of using it on the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2.

Ultra-thin glass displays

According to patent and trademark leakers LetsGoDigital, Samsung has registered trademarks for a new smartphone display, which it is officially calling "Samsung Ultra Thin Glass." The material can be used on smartphones as well as large format TV sets and will be as thin as a strand of human hair at about 30 nanometres.

In theory, the glass display will be so thin that it will not only be able to bend and fold without breaking but also retain its resistance against scratches. This will solve one of the major problems of existing foldable devices: plastic displays that are scratched easily. This is in line with reports from earlier this year claiming that Samsung will use ultra-thin glass displays on its next foldable offering, which unlike the Galaxy Fold, will adopt a clamshell form factor.

"Although Chinese panel manufacturers are also interested in foldable display and are working on supply and demand of UTG (ultra thin glass) panels, there will not be any significant competitor to Samsung Display for the next three years," an industry insider told ET News in October. Samsung has reportedly teamed up with Dowoo Insys, which is considered as one of the industry's leading ultra-thin glass manufacturers, to obtain the flexible, wafer-thin, scratch-resistant displays.

Pricing and Release Date

Despite sporting Samsung's expensive ultra-thin displays, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be priced below $850, which is more than $1100 cheaper than its predecessor, making it much more affordable for the masses. That's great news for people who are interested in buying a foldable phone but are deterred by the hefty price tag.

However, Samsung's upcoming foldable will face some competition from a new $349, unbreakable foldable smartphone recently announced by notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar's brother. While we do not have an official release date from Samsung, the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to arrive in February 2020.