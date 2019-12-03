If you're in the market for a foldable smartphone but can't afford the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X or the Motorola Razr, then you might want to consider the $350 Pablo Escobar Fold 1.

Pablo Escobar's brother launches $349 foldable

Roberto Escobar, the biological brother of the world's most wealthiest and powerful criminal has unveiled a new foldable smartphone called Escobar Fold 1. The Android smartphone could give other foldables a run for their money with its impressive specs and features.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series CPU and features two 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel camera sensors in addition to a 7.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen when folded.

Cheapest Foldable Smartphone in the market?

Moreover, there's a fingerprint reader for biometric authorization, a modest 4,000 mAh battery and dual-sim support but the one thing that will blow the competition out of the water is its price. While most foldables in the market are priced upwards of $1,500, the Escobar Fold 1 will retail for only $349, which is not only less than one-fourth the price of the cheapest foldable, it's also less expensive than other non-foldable flagship smartphones in the market right now.

The phone is available for pre-order on the Escobar Inc website and 128GB/6GB version is priced at $349 while the 512GB/8GB memory at $499 - the price tag includes free shipping as well as a free phone case. The handset will come unlocked, which means it can be used with any carrier of your choice, in the USA and worldwide.

Escobar Fold 1 is 'Unbreakable'

Roberto Escobar is confident that his foldable smartphone offering will not face the same durability problem that Samsung faced with the Galaxy Fold because he claims his smartphone uses a different kind of plastic that renders it unbreakable.

"My phone cannot break, because I did not have to make a glass screen like Samsung," Escobar was quoted as saying by Digital Trends. "Our screen is made of a special type of plastic, and we still have the best resolution. Our special plastic is very difficult to break."

Escobar vs Apple

Escobar has no particular interest in beating rivals like Google and Huawei but intends to taken on Apple with his smartphone.

"I have told many people that I would beat Apple and I will," Escobar said. "I cut the networks and retailers, to sell to customers phones that can fold for only $349, phones which in stores cost thousands of dollars by Samsung and others. This is my goal, to beat Apple, and by doing it myself like I always have."

He also added that he is in the process of filing a $30 billion class-action lawsuit against Apple next year for "cheating the people and selling worthless phones to consumers."