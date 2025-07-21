Salon De Holmes Season 2: Premiere, Casts and More Updates

After watching the finale of Salon De Holmes, the followers of this action comedy drama are eagerly waiting for season 2. ENA officially confirmed the return of this mini-series for a new sequel last week. A representative from the production team informed Xportsnews that the production for the second season has been confirmed.

Salon de Holmes is an action comedy drama starring Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, Kim Da Som, and Nam Gi Ae. Its first season premiered on ENA and Genie TV on Monday (June 16). Screenwriter Kim Yeon Shin wrote the script. Min Jin Ki directed the K-drama in association with Jeong Hyeon Nam.

The mini-series focused on four women -- sharp-witted sleuth Gong Mi Ri (Lee Si Young), insurance queen Jeon Ji Hyun (Nam Ki Ae), former ace detective Chu Kyung Ja (Jung Young Joo), and part-time job expert Park So Hee (Dasom). They lived in the same apartment complex. They team up against the troublemakers in their community.

Here is everything we know so far about Salon De Holmes season 2, including the story, cast, premiere, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

When Does Salon De Holmes Season 2 Premiere?

The highly anticipated second installment of the action comedy drama series is likely to premiere in 2026.

Who is in the Salon De Holmes Season 2 Cast?

Since the new season's production is in initial stage, the cast for this sequel has not been confirmed. Several media reports suggest that the cast members of season 1 are positively considering the opportunity to reprise their roles in the next installment.

Season 1 featured Lee Si Young as Kong Mi Ri, Jung Young Joo as Chu Kyeong Ja, Kim Da Som as Park So Hee, and Nam Gi Ae as Jeon Ji Hyun. The supporting cast included Oh Dae Hwan, Jung Sang Hoon, Lee Soo Ji, Si Hyeon, Choi Yu Sol, Lee Hwa Gyeom, Park Ji A, Kang Ji Woo, and Lee Jae Kyung.

What is the Plot of Salon De Holmes Season 2?

There is nothing much known about the plot. So, stay tuned for all updates on Salon De Holmes Season 2.