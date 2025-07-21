Head Over Heels Episode 9: Everything We Know So Far

Head Over Heels episode 9 will air on tvN on Monday (July 21) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature unexpected changes for Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U. According to the production team, Park Seong A's crisis and Bong Soo's transformation will unfold in an exciting way.

People in Korea can watch the ninth episode on TV or stream it online on streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Screenwriter Yang Ji Hoon wrote the script for Head Over Heels, starring Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon, and Choo Ja Hyun. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. The K-drama premiered on tvN on Monday (June 23) at 8:50 pm KST. Director Kim Yong Wan helmed the directorial position of this fantasy romance drama. The fantasy romance drama focuses on the complicated relationship between a highschool boy named Park Seong A, who is fated to die, and a girl shamam named Bae Gyeon U, who decides to change his destiny.

Here is everything about Head Over Heels episode 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The fantasy romance drama will return with a new episode on Monday (July 21) at 8:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Head Over Heels Episode 9:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills capture the excitement of Bae Gyeon U and Park Seong A just before the archery competition. They look happy and share a heartfelt eye contact at the stadium. However, an image focuses on the struggles of Bae Gyeon U even after receiving cheerful support from Park Seong A. The producers teased trouble for Park Seong A as she gets hurt while trying to protect Bae Gyeon U from the dark energy.

"In today's episode, unexpected changes will happen for Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U. Bae Gyeon U's decision after the awakening of his spiritual sight, Park Seong A's crisis as she faces punishment, and Bong Soo's transformation will unfold in an exciting way," the production team shared.